Axl Rose Surprises Slash With a Birthday Serenade at Guns N’ Roses Tour Kickoff

While the lineup of Guns N’ Roses has changed over the years, the “classic” roster is composed of Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan, and Steven Adler. It was thanks to that lineup that the band not only sold over 100 million albums but was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Having spent over four decades on stage, Slash has performed at nearly every major venue music had to offer. But during the band’s recent stop in North Carolina, Slash received a special birthday gift fit for a legend.

Kicking off the North America leg of their world tour, Guns N’ Roses traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina. With thousands of fans packing the venue, the band filled the Carter-Finley Stadium with songs like “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Paradise City,” and “Welcome to the Jungle.” Although just a sample of the group’s iconic discography, it didn’t compare to when the entire stadium joined forces to celebrate Slash’s birthday.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Happy Birthday, dear Slash!”



-Axl singing happy birthday to Slash, minutes ago at opening night of the Guns N’ Roses US tour in Raleigh, NC pic.twitter.com/PdGYdXDlbj — Jen ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) July 24, 2026

Slash might be considered one of the greatest guitarists in history, but the musician struggled with some stage fright when the stadium started to sing to him. Covering his mouth, the musician could do nothing but watch the sea of fans celebrate not just his talent but his life. Even online, fans continued the celebration as the video climbed over 17,000 views.

[RELATED: 16 Going on 17: Why Paul Stanley Didn’t Let Slash Join KISS]

Slash Celebrates His Birthday With Special Video

Guns N’ Roses didn’t stop there. The band also posted a video of Slash on its Instagram page. The video was a highlight reel showcasing the legendary talent of the musician. The band wrote, “Join us in wishing the iconic, the one N’ only, Slash a very happy birthday.”

Although it’s unclear if Slash is one to celebrate his birthday, the musician did thank fans for their love on the special day. But he didn’t do it with a personalized video or thoughtful message. Instead, he posted a video of a man wearing a dress and high heels. To make it better, the man attempted to dance, hula hoop, and sing heavy metal at the same time. The result – perfection.

As for Slash, he kept his words simple. “Thank you everybody for all the kind bday wishes, you guys are fn wonderful, cheers!”

With Guns N’ Roses now back on the road, fans can expect many more memorable moments. But it might be hard to top an entire stadium honoring one of rock’s most influential guitarists.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)