Slash Reveals Why Guns N’ Roses Won’t Tour in 2027

Fans likely won’t have the chance to see Guns N’ Roses live next year. During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Slash revealed why the band is taking a break from touring in 2027.

“Next year, basically, Guns is off,” the guitarist said. “But I’m hoping that, because we have so much material that we need to put together and start getting into that whole phase, so I’m hoping that’s what the next phase is gonna be.”

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The songs Guns N’ Roses has banked are “all over the place,” Slash said, meaning the band needs significant time to get it together, a feat that “doesn’t work on the road.”

“Writing on the road for me is easy, and I’m the only one that seems to like to sort of sit up all night and do that,” Slash said. “But Duff [McKagan] does his own thing, and Axl [Rose] does his own thing. And so we’re all creating on the road just individually. But getting us together and trying to do that while you’re touring is next to impossible.”

Slash Says Guns N’ Roses’ Latest Tour Was “Awesome”

Guns N’ Roses certainly spent a lot of time on the road in 2026.

“The last run that we just did, the one that we’re on the tail end of, has been awesome,” Slash said. “As far as I’m concerned, the last U.S. run that we just finished was the best U.S. run that I feel like we’d done since it started. And the European run, the same.”

“This last year or so has been really f**king cool,” he added. “Not to say that the years before that [weren’t], but it just keeps getting better. So it’s a blast, man.”

The band has been all over the world this year. They started things off in Latin America, before playing a couple of dates in the U.S. and heading to Europe. When their European leg wrapped, Guns N’ Roses set out on a full-length run in the U.S. They’ll pick things up in November, and play shows in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand through the end of this year.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy