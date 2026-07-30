Watch Guns N’ Roses Unleash “Welcome to the Jungle” at Illinois Tour Stop

Throughout 2025, Guns N’ Roses toured the world, performing in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. But thankfully, the band returned to North America for a series of shows in the United States and Canada. Guns N’ Roses continues its North American tour, which concludes in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 19. With their world tour winding down, the band recently entertained fans in Illinois with an unforgettable performance of “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Released in 1987, “Welcome to the Jungle” was the second single from the band’s debut album, Appetite for Destruction. With other bands like Ratt, Def Leppard, Skid Row, Poison, and Van Halen filling the airwaves, Guns N’ Roses worried about competing with the established groups. But with the album featuring “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “Welcome to the Jungle,” there was no competition.

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Guns N' Roses apresentando Welcome To The Jungle, no terceiro show da leva dos Estados Unidos, em Tinley Park, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/HwyBDjxfzH — Guns N' Roses News (@gnrnewsbrasil) July 30, 2026

Climbing the charts, the album peaked at No. 1 on the US Top Hard Rock Albums chart and the US Billboard 200. And over the decades that followed, the song has become a pillar in the band’s legacy. The years might have stacked up, but with Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan taking the stage in Illinois, they proved that time matters little to rock music.

[RELATED: Axl Rose Surprises Slash With a Birthday Serenade at Guns N’ Roses Tour Kickoff]

Slash Laughed At The Idea Of International Fame With Guns N’ Roses

Already gaining over 15,000 views, the performance quickly reminded fans why “Welcome to the Jungle” remains one of the band’s defining songs. For one fan, they considered it one of the best nights of their life. And it happened by chance. “Best night of my life upgraded to the pit last minute lol.”

Getting the opportunity to watch Guns N’ Roses perform “Welcome to the Jungle” from the pit would be a dream for any fan.

While grateful for the success that followed Appetite for Destruction and “Welcome to the Jungle,” Slash once admitted that he never expected it to launch them to international fame. 22 at the time of the album’s release, he insisted, “If somebody had told me it was gonna be this huge record, I’d have laughed in their face.”

Slash may have laughed at the idea of worldwide fame back in 1987, but history had other plans. And today, “Welcome to the Jungle” is regarded as one of the defining songs of rock music.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)