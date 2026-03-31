Rumors Swirl That AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses Will Share Stage To Celebrate Angus Young’s Birthday

2026 is a big year for fans of both AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses. With both bands on tour, Guns N’ Roses traveled with acts like The Black Crowes, Airbourne, Public Enemy, Ice Cube, and more. While having more than enough stars for their world tour, rumors started to circulate that both AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses would share the same stage on March 31. Although just rumors, the idea seemed plausible when realizing they had performed together before, and it’s Angus Young’s birthday.

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Before fans start salivating over the idea of Guns N’ Roses and AC/DC on the same stage – it’s just a rumor. And given the track record of social media, most rumors end up being just that. But going past the initial rumor, there is a chance that both bands could join forces thanks to their current locations.

🚨There are strong rumors that AC/DC and Guns N' Roses will perform together today at River Plate, Argentina.



It's Angus's birthday, which makes it much more likely… pic.twitter.com/2vehAIFfVn — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) March 31, 2026

Tonight, AC/DC will take over the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in front of a sold-out audience. And again, the night was special thanks to Young turning 71. Looking over the Guns N’ Roses tour schedule, the band will kick off their first show in São Paulo, Brazil. So, with AC/DC in Argentina and Guns N’ Roses in Brazil, the special appearance would require some serious timing and a little bit of rock and roll magic.

[RELATED: AC/DC’s Stevie Young Rushed to Hospital After Concert]

The Miles That Separate AC/DC From Guns N’ Roses

Although neither band has magic, they do have planes. Breaking down the numbers – the distance between Porto Alegre and Buenos Aires is a total of 540 miles. But that is in a straight line. When driving to the two locations, it’s around 800 miles. That trip would take the average person 13 to 16 hours to complete in a car. But Guns N’ Roses aren’t ordinary people.

If Guns N’ Roses were to charter a private plane, it would only take the band around two hours to travel the distance between them and AC/DC. So while the odds might seem slim, the timing actually lines up more than fans might expect.

And for those without a ticket, they promised they would “die” if the rumor turned out to be true. But with the claims circulating the internet and AC/DC hitting the stage tonight, only time will tell if the concert turns into a birthday celebration unlike any other.

(Photo by Joey Foley/WireImage)