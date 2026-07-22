How The Stampeders Combined the Banjo and the Big City for Their Signature Hit in 1971

Their name suggested a hard-charging, unrelenting type of music. But The Stampeders, who hailed from Calgary, Alberta, emerged with a slightly less aggressive style, at least when it came to their signature hit song.

That song, “Sweet City Woman”, took on an entirely different feel once a surprising instrument was added to the mix at the last minute. Read on to find out how a banjo changed everything for this trio.

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Toronto-Bound

Many acts from Canada have success in their native country but then struggle to cross over. But all it takes is one song to break through. The Stampeders went through both a name change and a big turnover in their roster before “Sweet City Woman” gained them widespread exposure, even in the US.

When they started in 1964, they were known as The Rebounds. Not a bad moniker, but not quite as evocative as The Stampeders, the name they took on just a year later. At one point their lineup ballooned to six members. It eventually dropped to three, with Rich Dodson (guitar), Ronnie King (bass), and Kim Berly (drums) the remaining members.

Along the way, The Stampeders realized they needed to ply their trade in Toronto, the bustling musical center of Canada. Their experiences in the city would help inspire the song that made them famous.

Ain’t She “Sweet”

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Rich Dodson wrote “Sweet City Woman” in part by reflecting on some of the band’s experiences as outsiders in Toronto. He purposely inserted the “bon, c’est bon” section in the middle of the song as a nod to the French speakers in the city.

Dodson’s other fateful decision came in terms of the instrumentation. After writing the main riff on a guitar, he chose at the last minute to pick up a banjo for the session. Whatever it was that spurred him on to that moment, it was genius, as the banjo set the song apart immediately on the radio.

“Sweet City Woman” immediately did well in Canada upon its release as a single from The Stampeders’ debut album Against The Grain. It wasn’t long before an American record company came calling to release the song in the US. That’s when the song made it all the way to No. 8 in 1971.

Behind the Lyrics of “Sweet City Woman”

“Sweet City Woman” acts as both a tribute to a welcoming city and a girl waiting for the narrator within it. “Well, I’m on my way to the city lights,” Dodson sings. “To the pretty face that shines her light on the city nights.” He knows he might come off as a bit of a rube to her, but that doesn’t stop him: “Oh, my banjo and me, we got a feel for the singin’”.

She reminds him of a “country mornin’, all smothered in dew,” and she knows just how to treat him: “And she feeds me love and tenderness and macaroons.” “I can see your face, I can hear your voice, I can almost touch you,” he sings in anticipation of their meeting.

Although the song was their only major US hit, The Stampeders enjoyed much greater success in Canada over an impressive stretch of time. They’re still an active outfit after all these years. And you can bet they still break out the banjo on “Sweet City Woman”.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)