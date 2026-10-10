Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight (October 10, 2026)? Host & Musical Guest Details

When kicking off season 52 of Saturday Night Live, producers hoped to make a statement with a host lineup that included Jalen Brunson and Dakota Johnson. While the first two episodes received rave reviews from fans, another weekend was here. And with that, fans wanted to know if there would be a new episode airing tonight. Although the show has taken breaks in the past, it seemed that SNL would return for another episode. But who will be the host and musical guest?

With Halloween right around the corner, SNL prepared to take a hiatus for the next few weeks. But before closing the doors, the cast would hit the stage one last time with Shane Gillis returning as the host. Having hosted SNL twice before, his appearance was somewhat of a controversy among fans.

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Just a few years ago, Gillis not only auditioned to be part of the SNL cast, but he was hired. But due to past comments made by the comedian, a mountain of backlash caused the show to ultimately fire Gillis. Using the headlines as momentum, Gillis eventually returned and, to add to his growing resume, he sold over 77,000 tickets to his July 17 show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Setting a record at the time, he also helmed his own Netflix series Tires, which featured SNL cast member Veronika Slowikowska.

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‘Saturday Night Live’ Bringing ‘Lux’ To Studio 8H

As for the musical guest for the evening, that honor wouldn’t go to Gillis. Instead, Rosalía would take the stage to promote her latest album, Lux. Released in 2025, the album gained more than praise as it climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Top Classical Albums, US Top Latin Albums, and US World Albums charts. It finished at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200.

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Having Gillis and Rosalía sharing the same episode, fans couldn’t hide their excitement as comments read:

“Gotta admit, season 52 has started off with some decent sketches. New cast has done some good ones and I have a feeling they’ll eventually be written into some bangers.”

“Shane brings us back to SNL. One night only guaranteed.”

“Looks like I’ll actually be watching SNL this week.”

“Shane and Rosalia finally! My worlds have collided.”

“Thank GOD they’re giving us a host this week who is actually funny!”

Don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live with Gillis and Rosalía tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. For those who can’t watch live, the episode will also be available to stream on Peacock.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)