‘Saturday Night Live’ Reveals First Four Hosts and Musical Guests of Season 52

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for season 52! Ahead of its Sept. 26 season premiere, the long-running NBC sketch series announced its first four hosts and musical guests.

Kicking things off on Sept. 26 will be host Jalen Brunson and musical guest KATSEYE. The NBA MVP is fresh off the New York Knicks’ championship season, while the global girl group has been making waves since the release of their latest EP, WILD, in August.

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The following week, Dakota Johnson will serve as the host, while Turnstile will take the stage as the musical guest. Johnson’s hosting duties will come one day after the release of her latest movie, Verity. As for Turnstile, their SNL debut will come amid their NEVER ENOUGH Tour P. 2.

On Oct. 10, Shane Gillis will become a three-time SNL host, while Rosalía will once again perform on the famous stage. The pair’s appearances will come after big summers for them, including record-breaking shows in Philadelphia for Gillis, and a world tour for Rosalía.

The show will then take a week off. It will return in a major way when Inde Navarrette and Gracie Abrams will grace the Saturday Night Live stage on Halloween night. Navarrette shot to fame after her starring role in Obsession, while Abrams is busy on tour after the release of her latest LP, Daughter from Hell, in July.

What to Know About Season 52 of Saturday Night Live

As for the cast of SNL season 52, it’s largely set to be the same as last year, with two major exceptions. Both Chloe Fineman and Martin Herlihy have announced their departures from the show, after seven and five seasons, respectively.

“It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life,” Fineman wrote in part while announcing her exit. “I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door.”

“It’s really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I’m going to miss it a lot,” she added. “But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away.”

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