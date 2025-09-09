Fans Go Wild as Zach Bryan Joins The Lumineers for a “Spotless” Duet in Toronto

When fans traveled to the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, they believed they were there to see a concert from The Lumineers. Although not disappointing the fans, the group had a little surprise for them. Besides performing several of their hit songs, The Lumineers decided to welcome none other than Zach Bryan to the stage. And when it came to their collaboration, nothing compared to their performance of “Spotless.”

For Bryan, September was shaping up to be a massive moment for the country singer. Already performing at the Notre Dame Stadium, he prepared to head to Michigan to perform at the University of Michigan Stadium. Seeming to cross off major college stadiums one by one, the singer wanted to take a break before making history in Michigan. But that didn’t stop him from traveling to Canada to perform alongside The Lumineers.

Thankfully, their special collaboration made its way on TikTok. This wasn’t the first time Bryan and The Lumineers teamed up. Back when putting the finishing touches on his self-titled album, the country singer called on the group to record “Spotless” with him. Looking at the numbers, the song climbed above 328 million streams on Spotify.

Zach Bryan Goes From The Lumineers To Shane Gillis

And for those fans who happened to miss the concert, they shared their disdain for those in the audience. “I hate all of you that were there because that should’ve been me.” One person added, “He couldn’t have done this in Colorado.” But with fans upset they weren’t at the show, one person shared their bad luck when they admitted, “I had to leave before he came out.”

Although not the same, fans can still head over to Spotify or YouTube to hear the special collaboration. But outside of his time with The Lumineers, Bryan teamed up with an unlikely star when it came to his Notre Dame performance. Knowing how much comedian Shane Gillis was a fan of the Fighting Irish, he called on the actor to join him.

Not able to sing like The Lumineers, Gillis appeared on stage with a Notre Dame helmet in one hand and a beer in the other. As Bryan performed, the comedian danced around the stage, simply enjoying himself. Sadly, the good times eventually ended when the college football season kicked off with Notre Dame losing to Miami 27-24.

With moments like Toronto and Notre Dame under his belt, Bryan proved that no matter where he shows up, fans never know what surprise he might have in store.



