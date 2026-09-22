“I Thought You Were Grown”: 13-Year-Old Singer Stuns ‘The Voice’ Coaches With Powerhouse Performance

Brianna Cameron is only 13, but she knows how to sing. The first episode of The Voice season 30 came to an end with the teen’s audition, and it was a memorable time on stage to say the least.

Both Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green turned their chairs after Cameron performed an epic rendition of Tina Turner’s “River Deep – Mountain High.” After learning that Cameron was only 13, Queen Latifah and Adam Levine were wishing they’d turned too.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I could barely even speak when I was 13. That is quite the song for anyone to attempt,” Levine said. “… It takes such a huge amount of courage to even attempt something like that, but you did an amazing job.”

It was even worse regret for Queen Latifah, after Cameron told the coaches that she played a young Tina Turner in the Broadway tour of the late star’s musical.

Not only that, but Cameron, who, like Queen Latifah, hails from New Jersey, also had a guest appearance on the entertainer’s show, The Equalizer.

“All these places you’ve been that we’ve crossed paths—whether it’s the state of New Jersey or The Equalizer kicking butt—you have found your way here to The Voice,” Queen Latifah said. “You are meant to be on this show in this moment.”

Kelly Clarkson Comes Out on Top on The Voice

As for the coaches who had a shot to land Cameron on their teams, Green praised the teen for having “the biggest voice I’ve heard on this show.”

“I’m extremely impressed by you,” he said. “I have no question you could sing anything.”

Clarkson started her pitch by telling Cameron, “Ma’am. I thought you were grown.”

“It was insane! All of your runs. I love, actually, when your voice broke and it had that rasp to it. Wow. That was so good,” she said. “I’ve won this show, like, four times. I can get you to the finale. You have that drive. At 13 to have the sense that you have already is incredible.”

Perhaps sensing that Cameron was leaning towards Clarkson, Green brought out his secret weapon: his dog Carl. Not only that, but the country heartthrob knelt down on stage next to his dog.

“I just want you to look in his eyes. What do you think Carl would want you to do?” Green asked. “Just don’t let us down.”

This time around, the pup didn’t work, as Cameron wound up selecting Clarkson as her coach.

“Brianna might be a cat lady. Or maybe she likes my dogs, Henry and Charlie, better,” Clarkson quipped to the cameras after her big win.

Green was disappointed, telling his competitor, “If I could call back to when Carl was a puppy, it would’ve been over.”

Later, during a one-on-one chat with Carl, Green chastised the dog, telling him, “Carl, you picked Kelly over me twice today. We gotta work on this Carl.”

The Voice will continue its premiere week with new episodes set to air Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC