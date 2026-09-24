‘Voice’ Contestant Who Lives in Her Car Gets a Four-Chair Turn and Standing Ovation After Stunning “Moon River” Performance

Amanda Mikkel has something special. For the final Blind Audition of The Voice‘s season 30 premiere week, the 31-year-old singer took the stage to perform Andy Williams’ “Moon River.”

Before her performance, though, Mikkel opened up about how she holds down multiple jobs in an effort to make her dreams come true.

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“I am ready and willing to do whatever it takes to make my dreams come true, which is why I hustle how I do,” she said. “… It’s been mentally and spiritually a journey. I have sacrificed a great amount of comfort.”

That’s a massive understatement, as Mikkel revealed that she’s been living in her car for the last year and a half.

“I keep all my things in storage, and I pack a bag I need for the week and I keep it moving,” she said. “I could absolutely go home and be comfortable, but it means so much more that I’m doing exactly what I feel I should be doing.”

The Voice Coaches Praise Amanda Mikkel

The coaches certainly agreed with that, with Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah all turning their chairs for the singer.

“You have the purity, and you have the luxury, actually, of just having a beautiful voice, which means that, no matter what you’re singing, it’s going to be beautiful,” Levine said. “I really connected instantly with the soulfulness and the softness too of your voice.”

Clarkson spoke next, revealing that, in the past, she’d also slept in her car during hard times.

“You’re willing to do that to make that dream happen, that’s a testament of how confident you are deep inside,” she said. “… Your voice is unlike other voices. You are special. I want you to remember that.”

Queen Latifah concurred, telling Mikkel, “You sound absolutely gorgeous. Everywhere you just traveled musically is everywhere I want to be. I would love to be with you on this journey. I’m moved.”

Green was likewise a fan.

“That’s the first time someone has come out here and it didn’t feel like an audition. It felt like a performance, and we were all here just lucky to get to watch you today,” he said. “That was awesome.”

Before any more back-and-forth could take place, Levine, who was the first coach to turn around, stepped in. Levine pressed the new this season First In Button to automatically secure Mikkel as a member of his team.

“Adam using his First In Button on me is insane,” Mikkel told the cameras after her audition. “He was going to be my first pick, but I feel honored that he would even want to use that on me.”

Following the conclusion of The Voice‘s season 30 premiere week, the competition series will air every Monday on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC