When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 31 Premiere? Everything To Know About ‘The Voice Celebrity’

While promoting season 30 of The Voice, which premieres tonight on NBC, the producers went ahead and announced the new competition for season 31. For the majority of the season, The Voice centered around the coaches hoping to discover the next big superstar. But when looking ahead to 2027, the show wanted to bring a completely fresh format with The Voice Celebrity. Welcoming a plethora of comedians, influencers, and reality TV stars, here are all the details about when season 31 will kick off.

Preparing for a completely new format in the new year, The Voice Celebrity will start with a new host. Although Carson Daly has been a pillar of the show since its inception, the hosting duties will transfer to Keke Palmer. While fans will miss the constant presence of Daly, he promised that he wasn’t leaving the competition completely. Thankfully, with season 30 about to start, Daly will take his usual spot when introducing the newest coaches.

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And speaking of coaches, for season 30, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine returned, with Queen Latifah and Riley Green making their debut. Excited to compete against some of the biggest names in music, it seemed that Green and Queen Latifah loved the comfort of the famous red chairs. Both will return for the special season 31. But with Clarkson and Levine leaving, the show needed at least one more coach. Deciding it was the perfect time to make his debut, Joe Jonas hoped to add his name to the legacy of The Voice.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coaches: Who’s In, Who’s Out, and the 2 Stars Making Their Debut]

New Coaches, New Format, New Celebrities, New ‘The Voice’

Aside from new formats and new coaches, The Voice wanted to give fans an all-access pass to the competition. Introducing three new elements to season 31, fans will watch the celebrity contestants go through a Voice Boot Camp to get them ready for the blind auditions. From there, producers built the VIP Room. Although reserved for very important people, the room offered a place to watch other contestants audition.

Lastly, the Workroom. Wanting to show how much work went into a single performance, the Workroom will show the celebrities rehearsing, collaborating, and strategizing over the upcoming battles.

With The Voice Celebrity not kicking off until the first half of 2027, fans might have to wait, but thankfully, they have an entire new season to keep them content. Don’t miss season 30 of The Voice, premiering tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Ashley Osborn/NBC via Getty Images)