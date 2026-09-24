“What’s Happening Here?!”: 14-Year-Old Stuns Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah on ‘The Voice’

Brooklyn Marie has a voice well beyond her years. During night three of The Voice‘s Blind Auditions, the 14-year-old singer impressed the coaches with a performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor.”

Queen Latifah and Kelly Clarkson both turned around for the teen, with the former coach quipping, “What is this?!” as soon as she learned Marie’s age.

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“I kind of wish that I had turned around,” Adam Levine said, “because it’s just amazing to see so much happening for you at such a young age musically.”

Queen Latifah did turn around, and was beyond glad that she did.

“I’m so excited and so happy for you,” the entertainer said. “Your voice sounded so special to me right away that I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’”

“And then I turn around and you just sing that song like that as you’re playing guitar. That ending?!… Is it me or did she leave y’all stuck like that?” Queen Latifah continued. “To be able to elicit that kind of feeling and that response from someone at such a young age… I can’t wait to hear what else you’d love to sing and what could come through your beautiful voice on The Voice.”

Brooklyn Marie Picks Her Coach on The Voice

As for why Riley Green didn’t turn his chair, he told the teen, “I don’t think I could help you any. You’re a much better singer than I am. Everything about it was great. It was perfect.”

Clarkson was next to make her pitch. The American Idol winner pointed out both her personal success on a competition series, as well as her past wins while coaching young artists.

“I know how to do it girl,” Clarkson said. “I know how to win this show.”

Marie apparently agreed, as she opted to become a member of Team Kelly.

“Brooklyn has this really special tone. It’s got a purity to it that we haven’t heard,” Clarkson told the cameras. “Man, her voice is incredible. She could win.”

Following the conclusion of The Voice‘s season 30 premiere week, the competition series will air every Monday on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC