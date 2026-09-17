‘The Voice’ Coaches Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah Join Forces for Soulful Take on a 60s Rock Classic

The new set of coaches on The Voice are coming together for a special performance. Days ahead of the show’s season 30 premiere, NBC tapped Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah for the coaches’ performance.

In a video premiered by Rolling Stone, the quartet blended their own styles to sing The Band’s hit song, “The Weight.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Green got things started with guitar, and Levine was quick to join in on drums, while Clarkson and Queen Latifah swayed to the beat.

Levine got the vocals started, as he performed the song’s first verse solo, before the others joined in on the chorus. Queen Latifah and Green took the next verses, while a barefoot Clarkson was the last coach to show off her solo part.

Levine, the show’s reigning champ, and Clarkson are the veteran coaches for season 30. Meanwhile, Green and Queen Latifah are stepping into the role for the first time.

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What to Know About Season 30 of The Voice

During an interview with Today, Green discussed the competition between this year’s coaches.

“It’s tough. Adam been there forever. Queen Latifah is very, very famous,” he said, before revealing that Clarkson is the coach he’s most worried about.

“She’s going to try to get some of my country acts on the show,” Green said.

As for the season’s contestants, Green told American Songwriter’s Lisa Konicki that he has one quality he’s looking for in members of his team.

“For me, it’s just, I think, a voice that is believable with lyrics,” he said during an appearance on the Off the Record podcast. “I think that a lot of people can sing really well. Certainly being able to have a career without being the greatest singer in the world is how I got here. If somebody can make me believe what they’re singing about, that always draws me in.”

In terms of his own career, Green said that the show is a “great career stepping stone for me to get in front of a new audience.” On top of that, Green said that he’s “excited about trying to help out some people that are trying to do what I’m doing.”

“I signed a record deal in 2018, so I’m fairly new to some people, and people are just finding me now, but I’ve been doing it for 15 years,” he said. “So there are a lot of things I’ve learned, especially what not to do.”

Season 30 of The Voice will premiere Sept. 21 on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC