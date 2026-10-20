Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (October 20, 2026)?

Last night, the Battle Rounds continued on The Voice as another group of contestants took the stage in hopes of winning over their coaches. With Riley Green and Kelly Clarkson already using their Steals, only Queen Latifah and Adam Levine retained the power to save a contestant from elimination. And for Brandon Diaz, he found himself pleading for a steal when he battled against Bryan Jaymes. But what about tonight? Is there a new episode? Here is everything you need to know.

The Voice has been generous with fans over the last few weeks. Excited for a new season, the producers packed the opening weeks with back-to-back shows. But it seems that the double shows have come to an end. At least, for now. That’s right, there will be no new episode of The Voice airing tonight. Sadly, fans will have to wait until next Monday for a new episode.

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Not the news fans wanted to hear, The Voice will return just in time for Halloween. But for Diaz, he didn’t need any more scares in his life after he took the stage to perform “As” against Jaymes. Both members of Queen Latifah’s team, the singers gained top marks from the hitmaker when she deemed their performance “fire.” And Levine even suggested that Diaz was the winner.

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Queen Latifah Has The Only Steal Left On ‘The Voice’

Although claiming that Diaz was the winner, this decision was left to Queen Latifah. And while a tough decision to make, she decided to move forward with Jaymes. Watching his time on the show quickly come to an end, Diaz received a second chance when Levine hit his Steal button.

With Queen Latifah having the only Steal left in the competition, the remaining singers were running out of safety nets. From here on out, one wrong song or one tough decision from a coach could bring their time on The Voice to an end.

While fans have more than enough time to discuss the current season before the next episode, most praised the addition of Queen Latifah. Loving the experience and knowledge she brought to the show, one fan wrote, “Team Queen has had 3 Sneak Peeks on battles already, and 2 steals from her team. It just means she’s a good coach. Perfect pairing, selects the best songs.” Another person added, “Queen is nailing these song choices and pairings. I wouldn’t be surprised by a third steal from her team.”

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice on Monday, October 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans can also stream the episode the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)