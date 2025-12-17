‘The Voice’ Finale: Michael Bublé and 14-Year-Old Max Chambers Deliver Unforgettable Christmas Duet

Max Chambers just wowed on The Voice stage! During the Dec. 16 finale, the 14-year-old season 28 finalist pernformed alongside his coach, Michael Bublé, to spectacular results.

Videos by American Songwriter

The guys teamed up to sing “Blue Christmas,” which was famously recorded by Elvis Presley in 1957. Bublé later took on the track himself, including it on his 2011 album, Christmas.

Chambers, the youngest person in the competition, is one of two contestants Bublé has in the finale. At the conclusion of the Playoffs, Bublé selected Jazz McKenzie as his sole finale representative.

However, after America cast their votes, Chambers was pushed through to the finale as one of two wild card contestants alongside Team Niall Horan’s DEK of Hearts.

On the Dec. 15 episode of the show, Chambers made the most of his second chance, expertly performing both Forrest Frank’s “Your Way’s Better” and Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time.”

What to Know About The Voice‘s Season 28 Finale

Despite his incredible performances, Chambers winning The Voice crown is far from a sure thing.

The other remaining contestants—Team Niall’s Aiden Ross, Team Reba McEntire’s Aubrey Nicole, and Team Snoop Dogg’s Ralph Edwards—all impressed with their finale performances.

Should either Chambers or McKenzie come out victorious it would give Bublé a three-peat. The successful coach previously won season 26 with Sofronio Vasquez and season 27 with Adam David.

As for Horan, he’s won both seasons of The Voice on which he’s served as a coach—season 23 with Gina Miles and season 24 with Huntley. Unlike Bublé, though, should Horan come out victorious on Tuesday, his three wins would not be consecutive.

McEntire, meanwhile, was hoping for win number two, having previously won season 25 with Asher HaVon. As for Snoop, he was hoping for his first-ever win as a coach after coming in fifth place on season 26.

After the conclusion of season 28, fans won’t have to wait long for more episodes of The Voice.

Season 29 of the series, which has been dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, will kick off Feb. 23 with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine. Each returning coach has previously won the competition. Clarkson has won four times, Legend once, and Levine three times.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC