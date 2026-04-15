“You’ve Got Us All Weeping”: Alexia Jayy Makes All the Coaches Cry as She Covers Adele on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Alexia Jayy just brought all the coaches to tears. During the season finale of The Voice, Team Adam Levine’s sole finalist delivered an unbelievably emotional cover of Adele’s “One and Only.”

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After her upbeat take on Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” Jayy turned her attention to the emotional ballad. Ahead of her performance, Jayy spoke to Levine, alongside host Carson Daly, and revealed why she selected the track.

“When I was very young, I sung it in the bathroom every day. I got on my mama’s nerves,” she said. “Being able to sing this song on a big stage is gonna be super amazing.”

Amazing it certainly was, as Levine, along with fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, cried after Jayy’s remarkable performance.

“You are so good,” a choked up Clarkson said. As Clarkson wiped her tears away, she continued, “Wow. You are like a vessel. Girl, that was so good. And you felt it!”

“That was a therapeutic release my heart needed. Thank you,” Clarkson said. “And look, I love Adele. She’s one of my favorite singers. But damn!”

When it was his turn to speak, a crying Legend said, “You got us all weeping over here! We’re just so proud of you, honestly. You’ve just been remarkable every single time. You’ve just been a blessing to all of us, so thank you.”

Adam Levine Praises Alexia Jayy on The Voice

As Jayy cried on stage, Levine took a deep breath and prepared to speak.

“You are important, man. You make people reflect on their own life. When you tap into that, you make the world feel a little bit more together and communal. That’s really, really special,” he said. “I’ve never experienced the feeling that we all just had together. Thank you for being a messenger, man. You’re unbelievable.”

Speaking to the camera, after Jayy’s performance, Levine marveled, “The power of Alexia, the emotion, the way she was able to connect with all of us, that was really what made it clear that it was her night. I’m hoping that everyone agrees.”

As for who will make that decision, that will come down to the live studio audience. They’ll vote between Jayy, Team Legend’s Lucas West, and Team Kelly’s Mikenley Brown and Liv Ciara to determine the season 29 winner of The Voice.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC