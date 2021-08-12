James Taylor’s 7 Best Songs From His 7-Decade Career

When James Taylor released his self-titled debut in 1968, the 20-year-old seamlessly filled into his role of distilling folk-rock traditions for generations to come. Over the course of seven decades, the artist’s imprint expanded to transcendent collaborations and shape-shifting contributions to music history. Taylor reigns as one of the best-selling artists of all time, and his evolution over 50 years is evident in his greatest hits.

Check out the list of highlights from each decade of James Taylor’s artistry below:

1960s: “Carolina in My Mind” | James Taylor, 1968

1970s: “Fire and Rain” | Sweet Baby James, 1970

1980s: “Only One” | That’s Why I’m Here, 1985

1990s: “Copperline” | New Moon Shine, 1991

2000s: “October Road” | October Road, 2002

2010s: “Watchin’ Over Me” | Before This World, 2015

2020s: “Teach Me Tonight” | American Standard, 2020