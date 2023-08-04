Did Jason Aldean’s Single ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Borrow from Pop Music History?

With all the controversy surrounding Jason Aldean’s latest No. 1 single, “Try That In A Small Town,” we took a deep dive into the actual composition of the song. What we found were similarities to one of the most celebrated songs in the history of pop music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Let’s take a deeper look.

If music fans take note at the 1:55 mark of “Try That In A Small Town,” you will hear Aldean’s long-time guitarist and co-writer of the tune, Kurt Allison, kicking off a riff that sounds quite similar to one of the most recognizable guitar riffs of all time.

Can you hear it? Need a hint?

Now that you’ve heard it (around the 2:55 mark – at the beginning of Eddie Van Halen’s solo), you’ll probably have a hard time not connecting the two again. Artists will always draw inspiration from other artists and sometimes the similarities are just too hard to miss. Even Allison’s tone embodies Eddie Van Halen’s cutting lead sound which was powered by a Marshall amp alongside his Frakenstrat guitar and Echoplex.

Some listeners may have also found similarities in the literal messaging of the two song titles. However, that’s when we find a fork in the road.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Michael Jackson’s 1983 Classic “Beat It”]

On face value, “Try That In A Small Town” echoes a long-running sentiment in country music that people from small towns are built differently from their city-dwelling counterparts. Shared values of family, faith, and ‘protecting thy neighbor’ are underwritten yet again in this new anthem.

The central meaning of the song is a literal warning shot for any and all outsiders who have plans to bring their city drama to a small town. It almost guarantees a swift response of justice orchestrated by ‘good old boys, raised up right’.

Conversely, although “Beat It” implies a similar result in the message, in reality, it focuses more on the avoidance of violence by taking the high road. Jackson’s brother, Jermaine, even later suggested the inspiration for “Beat It” came from the Jackson family experiencing gang activity in their own small town home of Gary, Indiana.

Whatever interpretation you’re left with, one thing is for certain, the guitar riff is iconic and definitely from the same hometown.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images