Long Island’s rich musical heritage boasts a wide array of worldwide legends and local stars and this Sunday many of them will support frontline workers as part of the Supporting Health Care Heroes Concert, presented by the Long Island Music Hall of Fame (LIMHOF).

The event will be broadcast on Sun. May 31 on News 12 Plus (Channel 61) and Facebook Live from 8 to 9:30 p.m. EDT and features many LIMHOF members including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, members of Blue Oyster Cult, Debbie Gibson, Richie Cannata, Kurtis Blow, Taking Back Sunday, Gary US Bonds, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci, Elliot Murphy, members of the Stray Cats, Alexa Rae Joel, Jessica Lynn and many more.

The concert will benefit United Together for Health Care Heroes, an initiative of United Way of Long Island’s Response Fund For COVID-19. The not-for-profit is working with local restaurants to deliver meals to responders at hospitals across Long Island. Take-home meal kits are also provided, which allow hospital staff to make dinner at home, resulting in additional family time.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts performing a ‘stay at home’ version of “Light of Day”

“We are thrilled that so many of our Long Island Music Hall of Fame Inductees are contributing such high-quality performances to help support Long Island’s Health Care Heroes,” said Ernie Canadeo, chairman, Long Island Music Hall of Fame. “It promises to be a very exciting show, with so many diverse music genres being represented that represent Long Island’s vast musical heritage.

“We’re pleased to be the beneficiary of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame concert proceeds,” said Theresa Regnante, President and CEO of United Way of Long Island. “Our region is struggling right now, and it is United Way’s obligation to help bring equity to vulnerable populations. Health care responders have been on the frontlines of battling COVID-19, all while putting their own lives, and those of their families, at risk. Together, with the support of the public, we can continue to nourish and give thanks to these heroes.”

To make a contribution to United Together For Health Care Heroes, visit www.unitedwayli.org/healthcareheroes