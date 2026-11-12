Kacey Musgraves Shares the Surprising Habit She Was Willing To Give up for Dolly Parton

Since releasing her debut studio album, Same Trailer Different Park, in 2013, Kacey Musgraves hit the ground running. Not only did she helm several tours, but she also opened for stars like Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Kenny Chesney, and even George Strait. And throughout that time, she also got the chance to meet more than a few icons. If opening for the King of Country Music wasn’t enough, spending time with the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton, was. With Dolly sadly passing away, Musgraves recalled meeting her and the bad habit she was willing to break.

For fans, meeting their favorite singer might not be the dream they thought. But according to Musgraves, meeting Dolly was exactly what fans would imagine. “She was exactly like you would think that she would be — so humble, sense of humor, fun, so professional, really warm. You could see someone like that and understand how they could be closed off and jaded, but she was anything but that.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Although cherishing their time together, Musgraves was known for not having the greatest time management. The hitmaker has expressed her thoughts on running late before. But when it came to meeting Dolly, there was no way Musgraves was about to leave the Queen of Country Music waiting. “I think the only time I’ve probably ever been really, really on time in my life was doing something with Dolly. I was like, ‘I’m not being late for that!’”

Play video

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Delivers ACM Awards Debut “Sitting on the Washing Machine”]

Kacey Musgraves Considers Dolly Parton “Mr. Rogers” In “Rhinestones”

While celebrating the life and legacy of Dolly, Musgraves was shocked by the amount of tributes that poured in for her. Knowing that Dolly was a national treasure, she said, “I think losing Dolly was collective grief. And it really, I think, showed us how starved we are for a really true matriarch in that sense. She’s been with us for so long. She’s almost like Mr. Rogers, but times a billion in a way — Mr. Rogers wearing rhinestones.”

With Musgraves labeling Dolly “American royalty,” she saw her as something far more important than an entertainer. “She bridged a lot of worlds for people.” Musgraves added, “There are certain people that come along that are that connector for a lot. It’s common ground for people. And so I think losing her felt extra sad at a time where it feels like a lot of people are at odds.”

Musgraves will get yet another chance to honor Dolly at the CMA Awards. The Country Music Association announced it was presenting a special tribute to the legendary singer. Don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)