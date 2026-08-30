Kacey Musgraves Jokingly Requests a “Bedazzled Fire Extinguisher” as Fire Breaks Out Onstage in Boston

For Kacey Musgraves fans, the “Dry Spell” ended in May 2026 when the eight-time Grammy winner released new music for the first time in two years. The Texan’s seventh studio album, Middle of Nowhere, finds her exploring the spaces in between — both physical and emotional — as she navigates the single life.

Hitting the road in support of her latest work, the “Mexico Honey” singer, 38, made a stop at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday (August 28). And if you heard fans describing Musgraves’ show as “fire,” that wasn’t metaphorical.

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Kacey Musgraves Was Not All Right With a ‘Slow Burn’

Sparks rained down from the ceiling as Kacey Musgraves delivered her performance of “Golden Hour” — the title track to her Grammy-winning 2018 album.

Those sparks didn’t stop when she wrapped up the song, however, as fan-captured video showed a small blaze developed in the rafters.

“That looks bad,” the country singer said nonchalantly as the fire burned. “Genuinely, something’s on fire.”

Then, Musgraves leveled with the audience. “I have way too much hairspray to be standing under that s—,” she said before moving to safety.

@misterpreda Handled like a true Leo queen 🔥 Kacey Musgraves’ stage caught on fire during a performance of “Golden Hour” during her “Middle of Nowhere” tour stop at the TD Garden tonight in Boston. (Everything was fine lol) @kaceymusgraves #kaceymusgraves #middleofnowhere #boston #fire @SeatGeek ♬ original sound – misterpreda

Determined not to disrupt the show, the “Merry Go Round” singer tried to ignore the flames as she discussed bringing her latest project to life.

“I found myself spending a lot of time alone during the making of this album, and I didn’t really love spending a lot of time alone,” she admitted. “It kind of gave me anxiety.

“So does that,” Musgraves added, looking toward the ceiling where the fire still burned.

The country star continued, “I only like pyro when I know what the hell is going to happen. Anyway, does anyone have, like, a bedazzled fire extinguisher anywhere?”

Handled Like a Pro

As footage from the incident made the rounds on social media, fans praised Kacey Musgraves for keeping her cool in the face of (literal) fire.

“She’s always so real. Love her,” one TikTok user commented.

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves’ Live Rendition of “9 to 5” Is the Dolly Parton Tribute Worth Revisiting]

It certainly wasn’t the tour’s first viral moment. During opening night at Chicago’s United Center on August 22, the singer performed the Middle of Nowhere track “Rhinestoned” atop a pair of giant, floating, anatomically correct disco balls suspended from the ceiling.

During Friday’s Boston show, Musgraves also paid tribute to the late icon Dolly Parton with a heartfelt performance of “Here You Come Again”. Parton died on Tuesday (August 25) at age 80.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Spotify