Fans Think a Miranda Lambert-Kacey Musgraves Collab Is on the Way After the Two Appear to Squash Rumored Beef

In many ways, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves could never avoid one another’s orbit. Growing up roughly 20 miles apart, both women ended up in Nashville, where they built their respective careers as fiery, straight-shooting East Texas women. However, rumors of bad blood between the two trailblazers have circulated online since Musgraves reluctantly gave up the 2013 chart-topper “Mama’s Broken Heart” to Lambert. (The eight-time Grammy Award winner was one of the song’s three writers, along with Nashville vets Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.)

Later that year, Musgraves’ seemingly chilly reaction to Lambert’s Female Vocalist of the Year win at the CMA Awards added fuel to that fire. (The younger artist, who was up for the same award, maintained that “my face just looks that way.”) While neither artist has ever publicly confirmed the feud, both appeared to address it on their Instagram Stories recently—sparking theories that a collaboration between the two may be in the words.

Are Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves Working It Out on the Remix?

Taking to Instagram, Kacey Musgraves shared a clip from Miranda Lambert’s speech at the 2013 CMA Awards. The “Kerosene” singer, now 42, shouted out Musgraves for her New Artist of the Year win earlier that night. “That was awesome,” she said. “East Texas girls gotta stick together.”

Next, the camera panned to the “Merry Go Round” singer, looking decidedly less than thrilled. “You knew I’d said some things about you,” Musgraves, 37, wrote on Instagram, tagging her peer.

On Saturday afternoon (March 7), the nine-time ACM Female Vocalist of the Year shared Musgraves’ post to her Instagram Stories with a confession of her own. “well I’ve done my fair share of s— talkin too,” wrote the “Wranglers” singer.

In no time, the internet was abuzz. “i’m thinking a collab might be coming,” wrote one fan on Reddit. Another added, “This could be a “let’s work it out on the remix” situation and I am here for it!”

New Music on the Way?

This online back-and-forth between Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves comes as the latter is seemingly teasing new music.

In the past few days, billboards offering “a real good time”, featuring an image of Musgraves with a phone number, began popping up around Nashville. Fans can call that number to get a snippet of new music, her first since 2024’s Deeper Well.

Personally, as a millennial woman, a Miranda Lambert-Kacey Musgraves collaboration might heal me. Let’s hope the two follow the example of Charli XCX and Lorde—and work it out on the remix.

