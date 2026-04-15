Grammy-Winning Country Singer Will Return to the Coachella Stage for Surprise Weekend Two Performance

It’s a good time to be a Kacey Musgraves fan. The seven-time Country Music Association Award winner is currently gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, Middle of Nowhere, out May 1. With the LP’s lead single, “Dry Spell”, making the rounds, the “Golden Hour” singer, 37, has now announced a surprise Coachella set.

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The popular Indio, California music festival announced Musgraves as part of the weekend two lineup with little fanfare.

She will take the stage from 3-3:50 p.m. on Saturday (April 18) at the Mojave Tent, where Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jack White delivered his own surprise performance during the festival’s first weekend.

The Texas singer-songwriter teased her performance with an Instagram video set to her Middle of Nowhere title track. “Somewhere on the way to Coachella,” she captioned Tuesday’s (April 14) post.

Kacey Musgraves Made Her Coachella Debut in 2019

This will mark Kacey Musgraves’ second appearance at Coachella, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Seven years later, fans are still buzzing about her memorable 2019 debut, particularly the moment she led the audience in a call-and-response of “yee” and “haw.”

“I didn’t say f—ing ‘yee,’” the eight-time Grammy winner admonished when the crowd shouted back without a prompt.

“Need Kacey to perform at Coachella just so she can do this again,” commented one TikTok user.

We’ll see on Saturday if the “Merry Go Round” singer grants that wish.

She Wants to Believe

Shortly after announcing her Coachella performance, Kacey Musgraves launched a new Instagram account under the username @spaceysightings to document “all the weird stuff I see,” she wrote.

Emphasizing, “Only believers welcome,” the “Space Cowboy” singer’s latest social media endeavor comes after sharing what she claimed was a UFO sighting during an April 9 flight from Fort Worth to Nashville.

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Swears UFOs Followed Her on Flight to Nashville—and She’s Got Video To Back It Up]

“Ask anyone who knows me: I have been seeing strange things for years. My first undeniable UFO experience was in Mexico in 2012,” Musgraves wrote. “I was on zero substances, and I was with a handful of other completely sober people. It was life-changing and I believe that encounter opened me up to many more.”

She continued, “I have a pretty bada– life as-is. I would have no reason to ever lie about this or anything else. Most times I see something, I strangely don’t have my phone. But.. this account is for the times that I do.”

Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella