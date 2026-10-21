Kelsea Ballerini Turns Her Love of Music Into a Special Gift for Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital

After Dolly Parton passed in August, artists offered tributes, performances, and special messages to honor the Queen of Country Music. But Kelsea Ballerini wanted to do more than just share a few words. Over the last decade, the country singer has supported the Musicians On Call initiative. The program is a nonprofit that brings live music to patients in hospitals. Taking part in Musicians On Call, Ballerini celebrated a new program that would bring that same love and sound to Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital.

On Tuesday, Ballerini helped launch the program at the children’s hospital. Using her “Feel Your Way Through Charitable Fund” to help support the cause, the singer insisted, “Music is one of those things that just meets you where you are. Whatever you need, whether it’s to smile, dance, celebrate, grieve, or feel less alone, it’s going to be there for you.”

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Knowing the power of music, Ballerini started volunteering for Musicians On Call over a decade ago. And throughout that time, she volunteered, visited patients in Nashville and Phoenix, and even performed virtually when COVID-19 made it impossible to gain access to the hospital.

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A “Dream Come True” For Kelsea Ballerini

While seeing patients and families at their absolute lowest, Ballerini considered the chance to lift their spirits, if only for a moment, a gift. “I’ve gotten to do this with Musicians On Call for 11 years, and I know how important and magical these programs are. To be able to bring that here is truly a dream come true.”

Grateful for her time, support, and love, Pete Griffin, the president and CEO of Musicians On Call, insisted that Ballerini was nothing short of magical. “Kelsea has been working with Musicians On Call for more than a decade, and she is absolutely magical every time she sets foot in a hospital room. She instantly lights up the room, and brings so much joy with both her music and energy.”

Aside from being part of Musicians On Call, Griffin added that Ballerini helped establish the program at the children’s hospital.

For Ballerini, the launch meant more than simply putting her name on another donation. She had spent 11 years inside hospital rooms watching the program work. This time, she got to make sure patients at Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital experienced it too.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)