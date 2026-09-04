Kelsea Ballerini Steps In After Stella Lefty’s Grand Ole Opry Debut Sparks Backlash

Getting a chance to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry was a dream for any artist looking to leave their mark in country music. Besides being a historic venue, the spotlight landed on numerous singers who went on to shape not just country music but the entire industry. But what was meant to be a moment of celebration for Stella Lefty quickly turned into a verbal attack as some lashed out over her supposedly not earning the invite. Dampening her major milestone, Kelsea Ballerini pushed back on the narrative, supporting her fellow singer.

When the Opry shared a video of Lefty backstage, the venue had no idea the backlash it would receive. The video didn’t just show the singer lounging around. Instead, she performed her hit song “Boston” with two fans from St. Jude. Together, they cruised through the lyrics while soaking in the atmosphere around them.

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Again, what was nothing short of a wholesome moment turned into an attack. But Ballerini wasn’t about to let the negativity win as she commented, “Opry member chiming in!! yes, the opry is about honoring the legacies and the people that have inspired both me and her, but, from different backgrounds and hometowns and generations, we can find ways to say and sing things that resonate with people that fill the seats…and that is always the goal right?”

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Kelsea Ballerini Shares What The Opry Is All About

Although Ballerini questioned the backlash, she won the argument with the first two words, “Opry member.” Having actually stood on the stage, the singer knew what it took to become an Opry member. And she insisted that Lefty was more than deserving of the opportunity.

Aside from Lefty, Ballerini encouraged fans to look at the mission of the Opry. “It’s about celebration of all kinds of country music…new, old, traditional, current, however you wanna say it. It’s all important, and it should all be able to be shared in our safest and most sacred stage in country music. Celebrate music like the Opry does.”

While keyboard critics questioned whether Lefty belonged at the Opry, Ballerini had no problem answering them. And if Lefty could connect with the people filling those Opry seats, then she had every right to stand inside that famous circle.

(Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)