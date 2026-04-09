Kelsea Ballerini Sets the Records Straight on Her Future in Tennessee After Moving to New York

Kelsea Ballerini has spent the majority of her life in Tennessee. Born in Mascot, the singer eventually sought a career in country music. With Nashville being the heart of country music, Ballerini didn’t have to stray too far from home, unlike others. Some aspiring artists travel across the country or even from another continent to chase their dreams. But while Ballerini was grateful for the opportunities, she recently moved to New York City. Although a shock to some, she promised it was only a season in her life.

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Ballerini first shared her dream to move to the Big Apple when she performed at Carnegie Hall on March 20. While excited to be on stage, the hitmaker revealed that she had finally taken the plunge. Moving from Tennessee to New York City is a massive leap for some. Taking a glance at the numbers, New York City has nearly 9 million residents. All of Tennessee has only 7.3 million people.

Knowing the drastic shift the move would be, Ballerini appeared to be having the time of her life. “Ever since I was a little kid and I got here for the first time, I always promised myself that I would do a season or chapter of life in the city. And that season and chapter is right now.”

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Now, over a month later, Ballerini offered an update about her ongoing life in New York City. Getting some time to settle in, the singer was in high spirits. Loving the atmosphere, creativity, and passion in the city, fans continued to wonder if the move would influence her future music.

Others discussed the possibility of Ballerini making her move to New York City permanent. And for those fans, she insisted, “I’m not permanently moving.”

Not ready to leave the peaceful mountains of Tennessee behind her, Ballerini promised to return in the near future. “I’m just there through the summer, and I’m loving it so much.”

Even with her heart planted firmly in Tennessee, Ballerini seems to be embracing everything this new chapter has to offer. And when the summer comes to an end, she’ll head back home, bringing with her not just memories of the city, but perhaps a fresh perspective that will shape whatever comes next.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)