Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down Mid-Performance After Heartbreaking Loss

In 2015, country-pop songstress Kelsea Ballerini announced she had welcomed a feisty Goldendoodle into her home. Named “Dibs” for her breakout single, the lovably mischevious creature remained a fixture on his mom’s social media pages for the next decade. In late 2024, fans were devastated to learn that Dibs had been diagnosed with inoperable cancer in his heart. Making the most of their time together, Ballerini sadly announced in January that her beloved four-legged companion crossed the rainbow bridge.

Dibs also earned a shout-out in the Grammy-nominated singer’s emotionally obliterating hit “Penthouse”. The fan favorite appeared on her 2023 EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.



Written about the disintegration of her marriage to Australian country singer Morgan Wade, “Penthouse” sees Ballerini mourning an imagined future: I bought the house with a fence, enough room for some kids, a backyard for Dibs.

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“Penthouse” packs a psychic punch in the best of circumstances, so it’s understandable to hear that Ballerini temporarily plucked it from her setlist as she mourned Dibs. It’s equally understandable that the 32-year-old needed the support of the crowd to finish her performance during Friday’s (June 19) headlining set at the 2026 Barefoot Country Music Festival.

Kelsea Ballerini Collapses Onstage Singing About Her Dog

Standing before a sold-out crowd on the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey, Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t stem the tide of raw emotion as she reached “Penthouse” near the end of her set.

“Sorry, I haven’t sang this since he passed away. Can you help me a little bit?” pleaded the teary singer-songwriter. “Hey, you got this chorus. Ready?”

Slowly, the crowd took up the mantle as Ballerini sank to her knees onstage. The four-time CMT Music Award host tried to rejoin at one point, but was too overwhelmed.

“There will always be a backyard for Dibs,” commented one TikTok user.

Country Singer Dedicated This Performance to His Late Friend

Kelsea Ballerini wasn’t the only artist who brought the waterworks to the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

Tears flowed freely down Shaboozey’s face as the Grammy winner dedicated his cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” to a close friend who died a day earlier.

Like Ballerini, Shaboozey had the crowd to fall back on.

[RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Every Pet Owner’s Heart as She Sobs Uncontrollably Singing About Her Dog]

Their voices lifted his as the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker sang, That long black cloud is coming down / I feel I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door.

A true testament to the transcendental powers of live music.

Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ACM