Prince was never afraid to challenge the music industry. He fought for ownership of his music, pushed back against record labels, and found new ways to get his music directly to fans long before anyone was talking about streaming.

But for L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s longtime attorney, advisor, and friend, those battles were about more than money or control.

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McMillan spoke with American Songwriter’s Membership about the fight for creative independence, the new Timeless album, and the responsibility of keeping Prince’s legacy alive.

“He Was a Seeker”

“His spiritual foundation with that creativity was something that was much more than just commercial entertainment for him,” McMillan explained. “It was a very deeply rooted, soulful and spiritual experience.”

But Prince was also deeply interested in understanding the business surrounding his music.

“He was a thinker, he was a reader, he was a seeker,” McMillan said.

Having worked alongside Prince through some of his biggest battles with the music industry, McMillan knows that while Prince eventually had the leverage to challenge the system, he didn’t start there.

Speaking to American Songwriter’s Diamond Members about what today’s songwriters and artists can learn from Prince’s example, McMillan emphasized the importance of building an audience and creating your own opportunities.

“You have to go out and build leverage and build community,” he explained.

The tools may have changed, but the fundamentals haven’t. Great songs, hard work, and a genuine connection with fans are still the foundation of a lasting career.

These days, McMillan is helping oversee Prince’s legacy, including the release of music from his enormous vault.

The new album Timeless features ten recordings spanning five decades, from 1977 to 2016. The collection debuted at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top R&B Albums chart and No. 8 on the Vinyl Albums chart. It also reached No. 1 on Switzerland’s album sales chart.

And McMillan says it may be just the beginning. Timeless could become a series, with more music on the way.

But going through Prince’s unreleased recordings isn’t as simple as picking out the best songs. Some are finished, some aren’t, and Prince didn’t always leave instructions about what he wanted done with them.

“Every time I go in, it’s not a creative exercise for me,” McMillan said. “It’s actually an emotional one.”

Creative Decisions on ‘Timeless’ Had To Be Made After Prince’s Passing

He also addressed the controversy surrounding “Calabama,” a song on Timeless that includes horn parts recorded after Prince’s death by musicians who had worked with him. It’s a good example of the decisions McMillan and his team face as they try to honor Prince’s intentions while sharing his music with the world.

Beyond the music and the business, McMillan also shared personal memories of Prince.

He remembered Prince’s sense of humor, his competitive streak, and his love of basketball, bowling, roller skating, and spending time with friends.

It’s a side of Prince the public didn’t always get to see. And one McMillan hopes to preserve as part of his legacy.

There’s a lot more in the works, too. The previously unreleased concert film Prince: 3121 Las Vegas Live opens in theaters December 3, followed by the December 11 release of 3121 Expanded Edition, featuring ten additional tracks from Prince’s vault. McMillan also talked about future music releases, films, and other projects that could introduce Prince to a whole new generation of fans.

And from the sound of it, they’re just getting started.

The full conversation is available exclusively to American Songwriter Diamond Members. Become an American Songwriter member and get exclusive content, including access to the songwriters behind hit songs by Ed Sheeran, Bonnie Raitt, Morgan Wallen, Guns N’ Roses, and more. Plus exclusive content, events, giveaways, tips, and a community of songwriters and music lovers.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paisley Park