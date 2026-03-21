Luke Combs Balances Stadium-Sized Confidence With Quiet Doubt on New Album, ‘The Way I Am’

At this point, Luke Combs has nothing to prove. He’s the barometer by which every up-and-comer is measured, breaking records, selling out tours, and making country history. He’s a legend in the making, already pushing past simple stardom. This kind of fame presents a question. What direction do you head in when there is very little left to conquer? With his latest sprawling album, Combs makes a firm stance, largely by making very little stance at all. Running 22 songs, The Way I Am is full of big concepts and complicated sentiments. But it’s not worlds away from what fans would expect of a Combs record: big choruses, raw grit, and storytelling that rings true. Combs knows what he’s about and doubles down on that on The Way I Am.

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The biggest takeaway from this album is how vulnerable Combs dares to be. The title track is perhaps the barest we’ve ever seen Combs, with him admitting to being broken and hoping love will come to him in spite of that. Elsewhere, the previously released “Giving Her Away” adds something universal to the album… A sense of nostalgic heartbreak and the relenting passage of time. His collaboration with Alison Krauss, “Ever Mine,” leans toward folk, adding a touch of tenderness and a timeless quality. These songs prove that Combs is willing to dig deeper with every album, albeit without sacrificing the sound that got him here.

Combs set out to tackle the hard balance between real life and fame, fatherhood, the doubt that comes along with being a creative, and the struggle to earn that confidence back. Combs is certainly a mouthpiece for all of these themes. He performs each song with an earnestness that is visceral for the listener. It’s a peek behind the scenes from Combs, delivered with complete certainty.

The softer sides of this album help to showcase Combs, the father and husband. Meanwhile, the anthems shine a bright spotlight on Combs, the two-time Entertainer of the Year. “Alcohol Of Fame” is begging for an audience to join in, while “My Kinda Saturday Night” sees Combs in his natural habitat, ripping through a powerful chorus. For Combs fans who want more of the big production, arena-fillers that he seems to never fail at, they are certainly in luck with The Way I Am.

The Way I Am is a very Luke Combs-y record, but hey, who’s complaining about that? Combs has expectations to meet, no one can deny, and he definitely does with his latest effort. There is a tenderness to this record that goes deeper than his past work, but the surface-level familiarity remains. It’s exactly the right note for Combs to strike at this point in his career. He’s teetering outside of his comfort zone but understanding his position.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein / Sacks & Co.