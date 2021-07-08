Listen to All 11 No. 1 Hits From Luke Combs

Luke Combs is setting records. The North Carolina native has reached the top of the charts with his most recent single “Forever After All.” This marks Combs’ eleventh consecutive No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at No 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks.

With that in mind, American Songwriter is looking back at all 11 No. 1s. Here they are for your listening pleasure.

11. “Hurricane”

Officially released in 2016, “Hurricane” is Luke’s debut single from his debut album This One’s For You. The tune hit the top of the Airplay chart in March 2017, remaining for two weeks.

10. “When it Rains it Pours”

Released in June 2017, “When it Rains it Pours” gave Luke his second consecutive No. 1 hit. Written by Combs, Ray Fulcher and Jordan Walker, the song hit the top of the Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts in Nov. 2017.

9. “One Number Away”

Combs’ third No. 1 single from his debut album, “One Number Away” hit the top of the Airplay chart in June 2018.

8. “She Got the Best of Me”

Written by Combs, Rob Snyder and Channing Wilson, Combs’ fourth No. 1 single from his debut album hit the top of the charts in Oct. 2018. This accomplishment made Combs the first solo artist to have all first four singles reach the No. 1 spot.

7. “Beautiful Crazy”

“Beautiful Crazy” garnered attention when Combs played the song in a video on Facebook. He later reissued his debut album This One’s for You as This One’s for You Too and added the song as a bonus track. In March 2019 the tune hit the No. 1 spot on the Airplay chart, making it 5 consecutive No. 1 hits for the man from North Carolina.

6. “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

The lead track from his sophomore album What You See Is What You Get, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” written by Combs, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton and Scott Moffatt, went to No. 1 in August 2019.

5. “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Giving Luke his 7th consecutive No. 1 single, “Even Though I’m Leaving” hit the top of the Airplay chart in Nov. 2019 and remained there for three weeks. After dropping to No. 2 for two weeks, the song then returned to No. 1 for an additional two weeks in December 2019, giving it 5 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

4. “Does to Me” (feat. Eric Church)

Written by Combs, Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve, “Does to Me” is Combs’ third single from from the album What You See Is What You Get. The song features Eric Church and hit the No. 1 spot in May 2020, making Combs the ONLY artist to have his first 8 singles reach No. 1.

3. “Lovin’ On You”

Continuing on his hit-making roll, Combs released “Lovin’ on You” in June 2020. It wasn’t long before the song became his 9th single to reach the No. 1 spot in Sept. 2020. Written by Combs, Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher, and James McNair, the song also appeared on Combs’ 2019 EP The Prequel.

2. “Better Together”

The fifth single from his 2020 album What You See Is What You Get, and his 10th single overall, “Better Together” was released in Oct. 2020. Written by Combs, Dan Isbell and Randy Montana, the track became a No. 1 hit in January 2021, giving Comb’s his 10th consecutive No. 1 song.

1. “Forever After All”

Although the song was written in January 2019 after Combs and his wife Nicole moved into their Tennessee home, Combs didn’t release the song until March 2020 as part of his What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the deluxe edition of his second studio album, What You See Is What You Get. Reaching No. 1 in June 2021, “Forever After All” became Combs’ 11th consecutive No. 1 hit, making him the only artist to have his first 11 singles reach the top spot, as well as his sixth-consecutive No. 1 from the deluxe edition What You See Ain’t Always What You Get—tying the record for most No. 1 singles to come from the same album.

If that wasn’t enough, the song set the record for the biggest first day streams for a country song on Apple Music.

Photo credit: Zack Massey