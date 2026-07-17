Michael McDonald Declined To Write This Hit Single With Kenny Loggins in 1978

In 1978, Kenny Loggins had his first Top 10 single, with “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’”. The song, on his sophomore Nightwatch album, was written by Loggins and Melissa Manchester. Loggins sings the song with Stevie Nicks.

But before Loggins and Manchester wrote “Whenever I Call You Friend”, Loggins took part of the song to Michael McDonald, hoping they could work on it together.

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Surprisingly, McDonald passed on the song.

“That was a melody I was originally saving for Michael McDonald,” Loggins tells Professor of Rock. “I took it to Michael, because it just seemed like something that Michael and I would write. And after I showed it to him, he said, ‘I don’t hear it. I don’t get it.’ At first, it was like getting punched in the stomach, ‘cause I would have sworn it was a good song.”

Loggins and McDonald do share songwriting credits on some songs. “What A Fool Believes”, released by both Loggins and The Doobie Brothers, and Loggins’ “This Is It” were each written by Loggins and McDonald.

What Happened When Kenny Loggins Recorded “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’”

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“Whenever I Call You Friend” says, “Whenever I call you ‘Friend’ / I believe I’ve come to understand / Everywhere we are / You and I were meant to be / Forever and ever / I think about the times to come / Knowing I will be the lucky one / And ever our love will last / I always want to call you ‘Friend’.”

Most ballads have to do with some kind of love interest, which is why Manchester says “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” stands out so much.

“The meaning of the song for me is an affirmation and an articulation of an enduring relationship,” Manchester tells Songfacts. “The word ‘friend’ seems sort of diminutive about something that is so powerful in a person’s life, and I think not enough songs have been written about friendship.”

Loggins and Nicks were already friends when he asked her to sing on “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’”. But the friendship hit a rough patch when they were in the studio recording the song.

“I call him Slave-Driver Loggins,” Nicks says. “He cracked the whip on me for two days to get that particular performance. And I was downright angry at points where I was going, ‘I’m not going to do this.’ He said, ‘Yes, you are.’ He’s a real good producer, Kenny. He got exactly what he wanted. When it was done, and I left, I was knocked out. I really had to keep my mouth shut and do what I was told. And it worked. He wasn’t interested in a dull vocal.”

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