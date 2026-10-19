Miley Cyrus Addresses Concert Backlash, Reveals the One Criticism She Refuses to Accept

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus celebrated her return to the Hollywood Bowl for the first time in four years. Although the night featured hits like “Party in the USA” and “Flowers,” the celebration turned sour when Cyrus learned about the online criticism she was receiving about her concert. With some suggesting that Cyrus no longer had that passion that made her a leading voice, the singer decided to fire back, insisting she would not stand to be questioned about her passion, heart, and love for music.

When Cyrus stood under the spotlight on Sunday night, she addressed the crowd, revealing that she nearly ran away from the show. But standing in front of thousands, she put the critics on blast. “I’ve never heard that I don’t put my heart into something. I don’t know if any of you heard that somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking about my show on Friday night, but I’m a lot of things, and we’re not even going to entertain that.”

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Miley Cyrus addresses the online criticism regarding her concert on Friday:



“I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage.” pic.twitter.com/nPoCiGNgso — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2026

The criticism stemmed from Cyrus not perfecting her performance, as she didn’t sing every word from her hit “Party in the USA.” That was more than enough to get the criticism machine working. And Cyrus decided to apologize for the mishap. “Oh, I forgot I’m supposed to sing every f***ing line!”

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Miley Cyrus Won’t Be Questioned On Her Performances

While Cyrus understood the goal of the concert was entertainment, she promised that she wasn’t an experiment. “That is absolutely not what this is. This is not an experiment of you. This is an experience for me. And you all make the experience possible.”

It seemed that the criticism was so loud that Cyrus thought about canceling her second show. But at the same time, she always remembered those fans who made her dream possible. Not wanting to let those who believed in her dream down, she charged forward, producing an unforgettable night for fans.

And for those critics, she added, “I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage. I am fully present.”

For Cyrus, forgetting a few lyrics didn’t erase the decades she spent giving everything to her music. And while she nearly allowed the criticism to keep her away on Sunday, standing in front of thousands of fans reminded her exactly why she returned.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)