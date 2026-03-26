Miley Cyrus To Be Honored With Innovator Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live tonight (Thursday, March 26) on Fox from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Taylor Swift, the most-awarded artist in the show’s history, again leads this year’s nominations with nine. With rapper Ludacris returning as host for the second time in three years, viewers can expect to see performances from Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, and more. In addition to awards like Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, Miley Cyrus will also receive the Innovator Award tonight.

Videos by American Songwriter

Miley Cyrus Joins Elite Club at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Innovator Award recognizes an artist who continuously contributes to pop culture and the music industry. During tonight’s 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony, Miley Cyrus will join an impressive roster including Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2, Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

From “Best of Both Worlds” to best in the game! 💫 @MileyCyrus will be honored with the INNOVATOR Award this Thursday! #iHeartAwards



LIVE on @FOXTV. March 26th. 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/0AMdEQ3MBn — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2026

In addition to hosting and performing, Ludacris will accept the Landmark Award, which honors artists whose portfolio has shaped culture across multiple decades. Previous winners include Green Day, TLC and Nelly.

iHeart Radio will also recognize “Ordinary” hitmaker Alex Warren as this year’s Breakthrough Artist.

[RELATED: Will Taylor Swift Attend Tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards?]

Two Decades of ‘Hannah Montana’

Miley Cyrus’ recognition comes at a time of celebration of both reinvention and staying power during her two-decade career. On Tuesday (March 25), Disney+ dropped the highly-anticipated Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, marking 20 years since the beloved sitcom first aired on March 24, 2006.

Just 14 at the time, Cyrus played dual roles, portraying a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop star Hannah Montana. Playing a teen icon onscreen translated to real-life teen icon status for the “Flowers” singer, who released her breakout single “Party in the U.S.A.” in 2009.

Afterwards, Cyrus began putting distance between herself and her wholesome onscreen persona, releasing songs like “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball”. Since then, she has gone on to release nine studio albums, becoming the RIAA’s eighth-highest-certified female digital singles artist.

Now 33, the three-time Grammy Award winner no longer feels the needs to loudly separate herself from the pop-star alter ego that launched her to fame.

“I think I created a Miley Cyrus persona to protect myself, so I could have the Miley behind closed doors,” she told Variety. “But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve been able to integrate what I love about all of them into one being.”

Featured image by Brianna Bryson/WireImage