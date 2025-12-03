Dolly Parton Anointed the “Greatest Godmother in the World” by Billy Ray Cyrus

One of the most decorated and beloved country music artists in history, Dolly Parton had to make certain sacrifices. One of those sacrifices was never having children of her own, despite a nearly 60-year marriage to late husband Carl Dean. Still, missing out on motherhood didn’t keep Dolly from investing in children everywhere, from her Imagination Library to her close relationship with goddaughter Miley Cyrus. On the heels of the “Flowers” singer’s engagement to drummer Maxx Morando, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, shouted out the “Jolene” singer for her role in raising Miley.

“No wonder you turned out so special… You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!!” the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 64, wrote on social media, tagging Dolly. “So happy you @MileyCyrus and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad.”

No wonder you turned out so special … You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!! 🌎 @DollyParton So happy you @MileyCyrus and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!!

love Dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r3kSOHcmjx — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) December 3, 2025

The former Hannah Montana star, 33, revealed her engagement to Morando during Wednesday’s (Dec. 3) appearance on Good Morning America. The two began dating in 2021, and Cyrus shared that he popped the question during a recent getaway to Asia.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered,” she said. “And I’m telling you, I was so, so surprised.”

Morando, who helped produce Cyrus’ 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, is a drummer for the Los Angeles-based alt-rock outfit Liily. He previously played drums for punk-rock band The Regrettes.

Dolly Parton Says Miley Cyrus Is “Just Like One of My Own”

Riding the wave of success from his 1992 breakout single “Achy Breaky Heart,” Billy Ray Cyrus opened for Dolly Parton in the ’90s. The two formed a close bond, and when his daughter, Destiny Hope Cyrus, was born Nov. 23, 1992, the multi-platinum country artist asked Dolly to be her godmother.

“I’ve known her since she was a baby,” Dolly said in 2009. “Her father’s a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, ‘You just have to be her godmother,’ and I said, ‘I accept.’ We never did a big ceremony, but I’m so proud of her, love her. And she’s just like one of my own.”

