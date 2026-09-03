Billy Ray Cyrus Has Something to Say About Miley Dropping “Cyrus” From Her Name

To kickstart the week, Miley Cyrus decided it was the perfect time to announce a new era in her career. While revealing the title of her upcoming album, Bass Persuades, the singer declared that she was no longer carrying the Cyrus name through her professional career. Always a Cyrus, the singer only wanted to be known as Miley. Ready for the next chapter, it seemed that Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, had a unique take on his daughter dropping the family name.

Spending most of her life in the entertainment industry, Miley was known for her Cyrus name. It was her father who recorded the timeless classic “Achy Breaky Heart.” And while Miley wasn’t looking to run from the legacy her family built, she hoped to build something that belonged entirely to her. Dropping “Cyrus” wasn’t about forgetting where she came from, but making sure the next era of her career was defined simply by Miley.

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While some fans might believe Miley’s father would take issue with the change, he apparently embraced it. “ I told Miley yesterday I felt good about her going with her first name. I mentioned Dolly and Cher. Thinking about it more and more…Elvis, Prince, and so on. It’s a natural progression for an iconic superstar legend. And the legend continues!”

My tenth studio album, BASS PERSUADES, is yours September 18th.



Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong.

Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title… pic.twitter.com/ujagy2jsA7 — MILEY (@miley) September 1, 2026

[RELATED: Miley Cyrus To Be Honored With Innovator Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards]

Billy Ray Cyrus Was Just Cyrus Before Billy Ray

Offering his support and advice, Cyrus wondered what his career would have looked like without the “Billy Ray” attached to it. “Looking forward to the new album. Now, if only Mercury/Polygram would have just not insisted on the ‘Billy Ray’ part and just let me be CYRUS… I could have done something!”

As for the Cyrus family outside of the spotlight, the country singer insisted that no matter the name – his daughter would always be his little girl. “Family means more than ever now. I always called my little girl Miley. Just… Miley. Just like I always called my little boy Braison.”

And for those fans who might have forgotten, Cyrus once promoted the single-name career. “I was just CYRUS before ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ came out in 1992. All of my swag and t-shirts only read, ‘CYRUS… SOME GAVE ALL’ with a picture of a POW MIA flag on it that and the words, ‘You are not forgotten.’”

Miley might have dropped “Cyrus” from the marquee, but Billy Ray didn’t see it as losing part of the family legacy. Instead, he viewed it as the natural next step for a daughter who had already created a legacy of her own.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)