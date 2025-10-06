Billy Ray Cyrus Broke Down in Tears When Miley Cyrus Showed Him the Song She Dedicated to Him

From the moment she was born, Miley Cyrus had music in her veins thanks to her parents. Her mother, Tish Cyrus Purcell, was a producer. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, a singer. And if that wasn’t enough, her godmother was none other than country music legend Dolly Parton. Growing up completely surrounded by music, she released her first album back in 2007 with Meet Miley Cyrus. Since that moment, she carved her own path, which landed her a Grammy. But during a recent interview, she discussed her ongoing relationship with her father and how he broke down when she gifted him her new song “Secrets.”

For the last several years, Miley and her father went through some tough times. Their estranged friendship started when Billy Ray decided to divorce Miley’s mother. Married for over three decades, the couple officially divorced in 2023. That same year, the country singer married his new love, Firerose. Their marriage only lasted one year.

Not always agreeing with her father’s choices, Miley decided to move past her animosity. And when gifting a peace offering in the form of “Secrets”, apparently, it made Billy Ray cry. “My dad cried. You know, you don’t see your dad cry a lot. But with me and my dad, we just have always communicated better through music with each other.”

Miley Cyrus Replaced Therapy With Music

Back in August, when Billy Ray received the song on his birthday, he posted a video of himself listening to it on Instagram.

Knowing the power behind music, Miley believed the lyrics did more to mend their relationship than years of therapy. “Once he got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken, you know, maybe a family with a more structured, therapeutic dynamic a lot of sessions.”

With Miley doing away with therapy or group sessions, she turned to the only constant in her life – music. “We send a song, and we say, ‘I love you.’ And that feels peaceful for us.”

After reflecting on her relationship with her father, Miley turned her thoughts to her own life. “I feel really good. And I really like who I am, and I like what I’m doing with my life. And I think if I was outside of myself, I would want to be a part of what I’m doing in any way that I could be. ‘Cause I think what I’m doing is cool.”

Through all the ups and downs, Miley and Billy Ray’s shared love of music continues to bridge the gap between them.



