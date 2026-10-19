Miley Cyrus Believes Dolly Parton Sent Her a Sign After Her Death: “I Know She’s Here”

On August 25, country music and fans mourned the passing of an icon. At 80 years old, Dolly Parton left behind a timeless legacy that spanned generations. Although country music was always her home, Dolly’s light went far beyond Nashville. Her signature style and smile graced Hollywood screens all over the world. Dubbed the Queen of Country Music, her loss was felt by millions. But for Miley Cyrus, the loss was unbearable as Dolly was her godmother. Helping her navigate adulthood, a career, and life, Cyrus revealed the message she received from Dolly after she passed.

Over the weekend, Cyrus took the stage at the famed Hollywood Bowl to promote her latest album, Bass Persuades. Released in September, the album returned Cyrus to the top of the charts when she landed No. 1 on the US Top Dance Albums. She even peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. But during her Hollywood Bowl concert, the singer paused her set as she held a picture of Dolly close to her.

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Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton communicated with her from the dead. pic.twitter.com/5r3f8KO5d4 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 19, 2026

Sharing the last message she received from Dolly, Cyrus explained, “I actually have a Dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas. It’s dressed like her, it’s built like her. When I was by myself, I actually took my phone and I played ‘Jolene’ for her on video, holding it up to the mannequin, and lit a candle. I put a flower down for her.”

[RELATED: CMA Announces Major Dolly Parton Tribute Special as Country Music Looks To Repay a “Debt of Gratitude”]

Miley Cyrus Wasn’t Alone During Dolly Parton’s Mysterious Visit

With the song playing throughout the room, Cyrus stayed silent but thought to herself, “‘Dolly, if you’re here right now, flicker the lights.’”

Cyrus didn’t have to wait long before the lights down the hallway started to flicker. Taking it as a sign from Dolly herself, Cyrus added that she wasn’t the only one there. While members of the band didn’t hear what the singer asked, they definitely saw the flickering lights. “He was there, but he didn’t know what I said. So, I know she’s here with me tonight.”

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Some might blame the flickering lights on faulty wiring, a power surge, or cheap bulbs, but for Cyrus – the only answer was Dolly. And when standing under the light at the Hollywood Bowl, she declared, “No matter what it takes, this show is for you, Dolly.”

(Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)