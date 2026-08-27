Fan Petition and Tennessee Lawmaker Call on Nashville To Give Dolly Parton One of Its Biggest Honors Yet

In the near future, travelers passing through the Nashville International Airport might notice something a little different. With the airport helping over 2.5 million passengers a month, it might be incredibly difficult to miss Dolly Parton. Before getting too excited, the idea of changing the name of the airport to reflect Dolly was first started by fans. After the legendary singer passed away on Tuesday, fans urged the city she helped support over the decades to immortalize her name as Dolly Parton International Airport.

The petition was first presented by Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion. Asking for the citizens of Tennessee to support the change, they wrote, “It’s difficult to imagine a world without our Dreamer-In-Chief. How are we going to be okay without her magic to keep us safe? How can we shine without her light? The truth is, Dolly has dispersed the magic. It’s in the butterflies, the wildflowers, and on the breath of the children reading the words aloud of their first book. She has left us everything we need. She’s taught us all the ways to be a good person. It’s on us to live up to her legacy. Care more. Be more. Dream More.”

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Rename Nashville International Airport to Dolly Parton International Airport – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/FUDcYacfFY via @Change — Danielle Breezy (@DanielleBreezy) August 26, 2026

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Dolly Parton Catches The Attention Of Lawmakers

Following Dolly’s request to dream more, over 128,000 fans have signed the petition. And with each passing day, that number climbed. If that wasn’t enough, Russ Bradford, of the Nashville City Council, supported the measure. “From her philanthropic work through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, to putting Nashville on the map for millions of visitors around the world, few people have done more to define what this city means to the rest of the world. Renaming BNA in her honor would be a fitting tribute to someone whose generosity and hometown pride have never wavered.”

The support went far beyond the Nashville City Council. Tennessee state Rep. Todd Warner also backed the idea and promised to take the push directly to the state legislature. “Yes I will definitely introduce legislation to rename the BNA airport Dolly Parton International Airport!”

For supporters, placing her name above one of Tennessee’s busiest gateways would ensure that millions of people arriving in Music City were greeted by the icon who helped make Nashville famous around the world.

While fans will have to wait and see if their idea becomes a reality, no matter what – it proved just how much of an impact Dolly had on those who simply heard her voice.

(Photo via Dolly Parton/Instagram)