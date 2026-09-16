CMA Announces Major Dolly Parton Tribute Special as Country Music Looks To Repay a “Debt of Gratitude”

With tributes continuing to pour in for Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country Music received a special celebration during the recent Emmy Awards. The event featured an emotional performance from Reba McEntire. Although fans praised Reba’s cover of “Appalachian Memories,” it seemed that the Country Music Association also wanted to honor Dolly. But apparently, the organization needed a little more time than a single song when announcing the CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton.

On October 21, the CMAs will host a special night in country music. With Dolly passing away on August 25, the event will highlight not just her career on stage but how she used her stardom to impact the world around her. Always looking for ways to improve her community, the hitmaker created the Imagination Library to encourage children to read.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the organization has yet to reveal any details about hosts or performers, Variety reported the night would be a “Joyful, emotional celebration of the artist, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur whose music and generosity carried her from the mountains of East Tennessee into the hearts of generations around the world, told through performances, archival footage and personal stories that trace her extraordinary journey to becoming one of the most beloved entertainers and philanthropists in American history.”

Play video

[RELATED: Dolly Parton’s Team Reveals the “Project Roadmap” She Left Behind for Decades of New Projects]

Country Music And The World Owe A Debt To Dolly Parton

For Robert Deaton, the executive producer of the event, he noted that the goal was to give back to an individual who gave so much. “Dolly gave country music its heart, and giving some of that heart back to her is an incredible honor. My hope is simply that we do right by her story, her music and the people who love her, so that this evening feels like the tribute my friend deserves.”

Sarah Trahern, the CEO of the Country Music Association, agreed with Deaton but added that it was a way to pay a debt. “Dolly Parton belonged to the whole world, but she was born of this industry, and this industry owes her a debt of gratitude that words alone cannot repay. As the organization built to serve and celebrate country music, honoring her legacy is not just an opportunity; it is our responsibility. This special is our way of saying thank you, on behalf of every artist, industry member and fan who found a piece of themselves in her music.”

As more details will be released in the coming weeks, don’t miss CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, airing on October 21 on ABC and Disney+. And wanting to make sure every fan gets a chance to honor Dolly, the special will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)