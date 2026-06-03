Niall Horan Reveals the Only Thing Standing Between Him and a Return to ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

On June 5, Niall Horan will release his fourth studio album, Dinner Party. Featuring songs like “Little More Time” and “Tastes So Good,” the album includes a tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024. While discussing his upcoming album, Horan was asked the question every fan of The Voice wants to know: When will he return?

The last time Horan competed on The Voice was during season 28. Sitting alongside Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé, the singer seemed to create a winning team as Aiden Ross brought him his third consecutive win on the show. A top competitor on The Voice, fans anxiously waited for his return.

Appearing on American Songwriter’s Off The Record podcast, Horan shared his thoughts on the idea of returning to the famous red chair. “I don’t know. We wait for NBC to hit me up, but I know I’ll be touring, so I probably won’t have time to come back in the next while. But no, I do. I love the show. I love what it’s done for me, confidence-wise, just effectively hosting a TV show all the time. And then I got to work with some stupidly ridiculously talented singers.”

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Niall Horan Keeps In Touch With ‘The Voice’ Winners

Not the news fans wanted to hear, but Horan promised his decision not to return at this moment had nothing to do with the show. Loving what the producers created and the platform it offered aspiring singers, he insisted, “I just love the way the show is… It is what it is. When I was going in to do it, I was nervous that maybe it was going to be overproduced or that we were going to be told what to do and blah, blah, blah. And it was the complete opposite. You don’t get told anything; it just happens. I really enjoyed it.”

While Horan left the show in September 2025, he still kept in touch with those he helped coach. “I’ve had a couple of them come and open up for me on tours. My winner from my last season, Aiden Ross, I keep in touch with. He’s just making a record at the moment. So yeah, I keep in touch as much as I can.”

Always willing to help artists, Horan remained focused on his own career at the moment. With a new album on the way and a packed schedule ahead, the singer appeared determined to continue building his solo career.

Although fans may have to wait a little longer to see him return to The Voice, Horan made it clear he still holds a deep appreciation for the show.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)