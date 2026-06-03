Niall Horan Opens up About Losing Liam Payne and the Story Behind “End of an Era” (Exclusive)

Formed in 2010, One Direction would only spend six years in the spotlight before Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik decided to disband. While not touring for decades, the band won over 200 awards, gained a net worth of over $1 billion, and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics. Considered teen idols at the time, tragedy struck the former group when Payne passed away in 2024. Still holding his memory close, Horan recently discussed how Payne inspired his new song “End of an Era.”

Sitting down with American Songwriter on the Off the Record podcast, Horan teased his upcoming album, Dinner Party. But he also highlighted “End of an Era.” While teaming up with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Steph Jones on the lyrics, Horan had the idea of changing the song to honor the legacy of Payne.

“The song has had about three different variations. That song took a long time to write. We’ve had three different goes at it. It started as just a song looking back on my past, being happy and nostalgic about it, but also excited about the future, and things like that. And then it became a completely different thing after we lost Liam.”

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Niall Horan Turns “End Of An Era” Into Powerful Tribute

Calling on both Bunetta and Ryan once again, Horan considered the newest version to be therapy for those who knew Payne. “Julian, John, and I wrote it together because we all were all very close with Liam. It was like a therapy session for the three of us. I felt like, as I said, you’re writing about personal stuff, that’s one of the biggest things that’s happened in my life.”

Praising the “rocky vibe” that the song produced, Horan believed it was a reflection of his thoughts and emotions during Payne’s death. “Emotionally, it reflects what I was thinking at the time very well.”

At the time of his death, Payne struggled with both substance abuse and his mental health. While staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the singer fell from his balcony. Passing away at just 31, his former bandmates remembered the passion and brotherhood they once shared.

As for Horan, he is preparing for more than his newest album. The singer will also hit the road with a massive tour in support of Dinner Party. But even as he looks toward the future, Payne’s memory will always be part of his journey.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)