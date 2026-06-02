“That Got Me the Job”: Riley Green Reveals the Unexpected Reason He Landed a Coaching Role on ‘The Voice’

Riley Green knows exactly what landed him his new gig on The Voice. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, the country singer revealed the two events that scored him the job as a coach on the NBC series.

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“There were mentions that there was interest that I might be a possible candidate,” he revealed. “We were in L.A. and I did a show at the Grammy Museum, and we did a Q&A before the show. We had a good rapport, and that got me the job.”

Green noted that the Voice producers were looking for someone with a personality similar to that of Blake Shelton, who was an original coach on the show. He got to show off that aspect of himself during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I got to visit with him and teach him a duck call,” Green said, noting that those two things combined and “got me the job.”

Riley Green on His Busy Schedule

Now that he’s got the gig, Green is ready to start filming with his fellow coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah.

“We start filming in the next couple months,” he shared. “I don’t know what to expect except I know how the chair works.”

“I’m not sure about any of it, it’s such a different thing. But I’ve met the team, and I know what they need from me,” Green added. “It’s helpful to watch Blake and Luke Bryan, because now I know how to go about it, and I’m excited about the coaching part of it.”

The Voice isn’t the only thing on Green’s upcoming schedule. The singer recently made his acting debut on Marshals, is set to co-host a CMA Fest TV special, and has a new album, That’s Just Me, due out Sept. 18. With all of that going on, Green admitted that he feels like the busiest guy in country music.

“I’ve taken on a lot of new ventures. I wasn’t hurting for things to do already. But it’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “I got a taste of it with Marshals. I thought I was busy before that.”

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