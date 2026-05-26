Riley Green Says Kelly Clarkson Is Already “Talking Trash” Ahead of New Season of ‘The Voice’

Although the new season of The Voice won’t premiere until the fall, it seems that the competition is already heating up. While the contestants have yet to even audition, Kelly Clarkson already started the competition when she sent a message to new coach Riley Green. That’s right, making his debut as a coach on the show, the country singer was getting a taste of what it was like to compete with the original American Idol. And according to Green, Clarkson talked “trash” even before the cameras started rolling.

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When walking the red carpet at the AMA Awards, Green was asked about his coaching position on The Voice. Not wanting to give away any surprise, the country singer pointed to Clarkson and how she sent him “a message, kind of talking trash about the show.”

Clarkson has every right to talk trash, given she won several seasons on the show. Knowing what it takes to coach a singer to victory, Green knew he was in for some stiff competition. “Kelly’s definitely talked the most trash. So she’ll probably be tough.”

[RELATED: Riley Green Wants To Do a Duet Album With Ella Langley]

The One Coach Riley Green Already Met: “That Was A Big Deal”

Aside from Clarkson and Green, The Voice welcomed back Adam Levine, who won the special Battle of Champions season. The country singer has yet to meet Levine, but he got the chance to rub shoulders with the final coach, Queen Latifah.

While nominated for Best Male Country Artist at the AMA Awards, the title ultimately went to Morgan Wallen. Green wasn’t letting the loss get him down as he not only took the stage to perform but got to meet Queen Latifah.

Considering it a milestone moment, Green declared, “That was a big deal. She’s like a larger-than-life figure for me growing up.”

As the new season quickly approaches, it will be only a matter of time before Green finds himself sitting in the famous red chair. And he was counting down the seconds. “I love that we’re gonna all kind of meet each other and build that rapport in real time when we’re doing the show. It’ll be real when we start filming.”

With Clarkson already firing off playful jabs and legends like Queen Latifah joining the panel, season 30 is shaping up to be one of the show’s most competitive yet. Don’t miss a new season of The Voice, premiering this fall on NBC.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)