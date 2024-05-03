Oh, What a Life! Here’s a Look at 5 Classic Frankie Valli Hits in Honor of His 90th Birthday

Here’s wishing pop legend Frankie Valli a very Happy 90th Birthday! Born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio in Newark, New Jersey, on May 3, 1934, Valli co-founded the quartet The Four Seasons in 1960 with keyboardist/songwriter Bob Gaudio, guitarist Tommy DeVito, and bassist Nick Massi.

Highlighted by Valli’s soaring falsetto, and influenced by doo-wop, pop, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll, The Four Seasons scored an impressive run of hits during the early to mid-1960s, and enjoyed a second run of success in the 1970s.

Valli also recorded many memorable tunes as a solo artist during the 1960s and 1970s, many of which also were chart hits. Gaudio and producer Bob Crewe were the main songwriters for the group, usually working together and sometimes collaborating with others.

The story of Valli and the Four Seasons served as the basis for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which also was made into a film directed by Clint Eastwood in 2014.

Valli was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Four Season in 1990.

Valli and The Four Seasons Just Got a Star on the Walk of Fame

Coinciding with his birthday on May 3, 2024, Valli, along with The Four Seasons, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Famous music mogul Irving Azoff was on hand to read a speech in Valli’s honor at the unveiling ceremony. You can watch the event at WalkofFame.com.

About Valli’s Many Chart Hits

During his career, Valli scored five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with The Four Seasons. They were “Sherry” (1962), “Big Girls Don’t Cry” (1962), “Walk Like a Man” (1963), “Rag Doll” (1964), and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” (1975). The singer also had two Hot 100 chart-toppers as a solo artist: “My Eyes Adored You” (1974) and the Barry Gibb-written “Grease” (1978).

Meanwhile, Valli also enjoyed major chart success with many other songs, again, with The Four Seasons and solo. Here’s a look at five of his classic tunes that fell short of reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100:

“Let’s Hang On!” (1965)

“Let’s Hang On!” was an upbeat pop-rock tune co-written by Crewe, Sandy Linzer, and Denny Randell. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The tune begins with a slowly sung intro backed by sparse instrumentation, then kicks into the rocking main section, powered by fuzz guitar and fuzz bass lines. The harmony-laden song also features a bridge driven by an upbeat horn section.

In 1982, Barry Manilow recorded a cover of “Let’s Hang On!” that peaked at No. 32 on the Hot 100.

“Working My Way Back to You” (1966)

“Working My Way Back to You” is a joyful, soul-influenced tune co-written by Linzer and Randell, and produced by Crewe. The song reached No. 9 on the Hot 100.

In 1979, a cover of the song by The Spinners peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (1967)

Valli scored his first major solo hit with “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” The romantic ballad, which was co-written by Gaudio and Crewe, made it to No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Valli purposely avoided using his falsetto on the song, sticking to a crooning voice on the verses and belting it out on the horn-driven choruses.

The song has been covered by many other artists, including Andy Williams, The Lettermen, Engelbert Humperdinck, Diana Ross & the Supremes, The Temptations, Julio Iglesias, Gloria Gaynor, Pet Shop Boys, and Lauryn Hill.

“Swearin’ to God” (1975)

“Swearin’ to God” followed on the heels of Valli’s chart-topping 1974 solo smash “My Eyes Adored You.” The funky, grooving disco tune, which was co-written by Crewe and Randell, reached No. 6 on the Hot 100. Grammy-winning R&B/jazz singer Patti Austin is a guest vocalist on the song.

“Who Loves You” (1975)

Just a few months after Valli’s solo success with “Swearin’ to God,” he scored another hit with The Four Seasons with “Who Loves You.” The song was co-written by Gaudio and his future wife, Judy Parker, who also teamed up to write “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).”

The catchy disco tune peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100.

Valli Is Still Touring

Vaill may be 90 now, but he’s still out there playing shows with the current incarnation of The Four Seasons. According to StubHub, he has dozens of concerts scheduled for 2024, spanning from a June 7 performance in Uncasville, Connecticut, through a November 22 show in Long Beach, California.

