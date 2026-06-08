3 Forgotten Blues Songs That Embodied the Spirit of the Vietnam War Protest Era

Songs about the Vietnam War, released during the war period in the 1960s and 1970s, usually fall under folk rock, pure folk, or rock music. However, there were a few blues and blues-rock songs back in the day that touched on the Vietnam War quite beautifully. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

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“Vietnam Blues” by J. B. Lenoir (1966)

“Oh God if you can hear my prayer now, please help my brothers over in Vietnam / The poor boys fightin’, killin’ and hidin’ all in holes / Maybe killin’ their own brother, they do not know.”

This song came about during an era in which Chicago blues legend J. B. Lenoir sang and recorded a number of songs about the Civil Rights Movement, free speech, and the Vietnam War between 1965 and 1966. The whole of both Alabama Blues and Down In Mississippi is essential listening for every blues fan, but “Vietnam Blues”, in particular, is a heartwrenching song about the war and Lenoir’s heartfelt prayer for peace.

“Who’ll Stop The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1970)

“I went down Virginia, seeking shelter from the storm / Caught up in the fable, I watched the tower grow / Five year plans and new deals, wrapped in golden chains.”

This song is more blues rock than pure blues, with a touch of roots rock that is very CCR, but it’s a poignant one among songs from the Vietnam War era nonetheless. This acoustic, bluesy, and folky classic is considered by many to be a subtle protest song about the Vietnam War. This song was also used in an episode of the action-drama TV series Tour Of Duty, which followed the lives of a U.S. Army platoon during the war.

“Draft Morning” by The Byrds (1968)

“Today was the day for action / Leave my bed to kill instead / Why should it happen?”

How about another blues-rock song for the ages? The Byrds included this protest song about the Vietnam War draft on their 1968 album The Notorious Byrd Brothers, and what a progressive, experimental, and direct song it is. Written by David Crosby, “Draft Morning” is short lyrically, but they didn’t have to say much to get the point across.

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