3 Big-Name Rock Bands That Almost Broke up in the 2000s (And the Songs That Saved Them)

Being in a band sounds like an amazing time. To play music on stage, to tour, to meet people around the world who love your stuff—what could be better? But to be in a band is also a lot of work on the human spirit. It’s no wonder bands break up all the time. Here below, we wanted to examine three big-name bands that almost called it a day in the 2000s. But then some divine (and sonic) intervention came along (thank goodness). Indeed, these are three big-name rock bands that almost broke up in the 2000s (and the songs that saved them).

Videos by American Songwriter

“St. Anger” by Metallica from ‘St. Anger’ (2003)

While today we know Metallica as one of the longest-lasting heavy metal bands of all time, the group teetered on the edge in the early 2000s. Bassist Jason Newsted left the band, and lead vocalist James Hetfield entered rehab for alcoholism and other substances. While things didn’t look good—the band was pushed to the brink and needed actual therapy sessions to go on—Metallica eventually righted the ship and got things back on track thanks, in part, to this song, “St. Anger”, which was an ode to the band’s fire and a turning point in their rebuilt communication.

“American Idiot” by Green Day from ‘American Idiot’ (2004)

Around the same time Metallica was having difficulties, so was the punk rock band from California known as Green Day. In 2000, Green Day released the album Warning to lukewarm attention. After that, the band scrapped an entire LP (Cigarettes and Valentines) because the record’s masters were stolen. They decided to start over from scratch to save their band and their mental health. The result was a politically charged record that took aim at President George W. Bush. In a way, it was a sign the band had grown up. Without the record, who knows where this 2000s punk rock outfit would be today?

“Everything In Its Right Place” by Radiohead from ‘Kid A’ (2000)

People always dream of success, but sometimes we have to be careful what we wish for. Success can also suffocate. And that’s what songwriter Thom Yorke experienced around the turn of the millennium. After the success of Radiohead’s 1997 LP OK Computer, Yorke had a breakdown. Creative paralysis and writer’s block set in. But then Yorke found his way. He began writing at a grand piano exclusively. Soon, he wrote the song “Everything In Its Right Place” and more tracks tumbled out. He had found his momentum again.

Photo by George De Sota