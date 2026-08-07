On This Day in 1954, Johnny Cash Married the Woman Who Inspired His First No. 1 Single and Gave Him Four Children

On this day (August 7) in 1954, Johnny Cash and Vivian Liberto tied the knot at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas. Their marriage came after a three-year long-distance courtship and lasted roughly 12 years before Liberto filed for divorce. During that time, she supported him through his early career and raised their four daughters–Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara.

In July 1951, Cash was an Air Force cadet in basic training in San Antonio, Texas. There, he met Liberto at a skating rink. She was a 17-year-old Catholic high school student. The pair hit it off instantly and dated for three short weeks before Cash was deployed to West Germany. He was gone for three years.

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According to Texas Standard, they nurtured their relationship with hundreds of letters. He finished his tour of duty and returned to the United States in July 1954. Less than a month later, the couple said “I do,” and started their life together.

At the same time, Cash was working toward a music career. Shortly after he returned to the States, he met the musicians who would become the Tennessee Two. He released his debut single, “Cry! Cry! Cry!” in June 1955.

Vivian Liberto Inspired Johnny Cash’s First No. 1

Vivian Liberto was supportive of Johnny Cash’s ambitions. However, things happened quickly. Before long, the man she married was abusing alcohol and other substances. He was also spending more and more time focused on music. Not long after he released his debut single, he was ready to hit the road with a young Elvis Presley.

Hoping to lay her worries to rest, Cash wrote “I Walk the Line” for her. In the song, he swears to remain faithful in the face of any temptation the road could throw at him. Things didn’t work out that way, though. Between his near-constant touring, multiple instances of adultery, and rampant substance abuse, she filed for divorce in 1966.

Matt Riddlehoover is married to Kathy Cash-Tittle, the couple’s second-oldest daughter. Through his mother-in-law, he heard stories about Vivian Liberto that didn’t match the widespread narrative. As a result, he filmed the documentary My Darling Vivian to tell her story.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1956, Johnny Cash Released the Career-Defining Single That Spelled Out His Values]

He told Texas Standard that Liberto called Johnny Cash the love of her life, adding that she “loved him until her dying day.” He hoped to clear up some misconceptions about their relationship–among other things–with his film. “That’s something you don’t see in the very few portrayals of her that existed before this film. [She was] very supportive, but just incredibly ill-equipped to deal with substance abuse. And the long absences,” he said.

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