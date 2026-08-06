60 Years Ago Today, George Jones Scored His First and Only No. 1 Country Album

In 1959, George Jones sent his first song to number one with the Big Bopper-penned “White Lightning”. It was the first in a long line of chart-toppers for the country music legend. That list includes standards like “The Grand Tour” (1974) and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” (1980).

However, throughout his illustrious six-decade career, Jones only reached the top of the country albums chart one time. That happened on this day (August 6) in 1966. Sixty years ago, Jones’ album I’m a People replaced the late Jim Reeves’ Distant Drums at number one.

Videos by American Songwriter

This Chart-Topping Album Included Songs Written by Other Country Stars

Released on the Musicor Records label in April 1966, I’m a People delivered “a good mix of uptempo honky tonk and novelty (“I’m a People,” “Ship of Love, ” and “Blindfold of Love”), ballads (the eerie “The Lonely Know My Secret”), and sacred songs (“If You Believe” and “Old Brush Arbors”)”, according to a review from George Bedard of AllMusic.

George Jones co-wrote the track “Four-o-Thirty-Three” with Earl Montgomery. I’m a People also included two songs penned by Bill Anderson (“Once a Day” and “[I Don’t Love You Anymore]]”).

Meanwhile, country superstar Loretta Lynn contributed “World of Forgotten People”.

George Jones Paid Tribute to One of His Favorites

On I’m a People, George Jones honored one of his favorite composers, Dallas Frazier, by recording several of the “Elvira” singer’s tracks.

This included the album’s title track and lead single, which reached number six on the U.S. country songs chart.

Play video

Among the strangest novelty songs Jones ever recorded, “I’m a People” contrasts the seemingly carefree existence of monkeys at a zoo with the drab human realities of chasing a paycheck.

Now a monkey don’t have to go down town / An’ ask for a job an’ gettin’ turned down, Jones sings. I’m mad at me, I could smash me / ‘Cause I am a people.

George Jones would go on to record an entire album of Dallas Frazier songs in 1968. The lead (and only) single, “I Can’t Get There From Here”, reached number five.

After I’m a People, Jones’ subsequent two albums—We Found Heaven Right Here on Earth at “4033” (1966) and Walk Through This World with Me (1967) peaked at number three and number two, respectively.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1983, George Jones Earned His Final No. 1 by Dethroning the Legend Who Wrote the Song]

However, Jones wouldn’t see the top of the country albums chart again in his career.

Featured image by LMPC via Getty Images