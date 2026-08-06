Born 84 Years Ago in Mississippi, the Nuclear Engineer Who Penned Hits for George Jones, Kenny Rogers, and Reba McEntire

On this day (August 6) in 1942, Bob Morrison was born in Biloxi, Mississippi. He went to college on an athletic scholarship and earned a degree in nuclear engineering. Then, he tried his hand at being an actor and recording artist. Later, he found success as a songwriter, penning hits for some of the biggest names in Nashville. His songs include Kenny Rogers’ Grammy-winning hit “You Decorated My Life” and the theme from Urban Cowboy.

Morrison taught himself to play guitar as a teen and played in a handful of bands while in college. Then, he began performing as a solo folk singer. While still attending Mississippi State, he was discovered by John Hammond, who helped him land a deal with Columbia that resulted in a few singles.

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According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Morrison earned his college degree in 1965 and promptly moved to Los Angeles in search of fame in the world of motion pictures. He became a contract actor for Screen Gems and appeared in a few movies. While on the West Coast, he also recorded his 1971 debut album, Friends of Mine, for Capitol Records. After six years in California, Morrison packed his things and left.

Bob Morrison Goes to Nashville

Bob Morrison made his way to Nashville in 1973. There, he became a staff writer at Combine Music. Bob Beckham partnered him with Johnny MacRae, who Morrison calls his mentor. Before long, some of Music City’s biggest names were cutting his songs.

Morrison spoke to the Tennessean a few years after signing on with Combine. “Nashville was kind of the final stand for me,” he told the publication. “I knew I didn’t want to be an engineer, and for a while I thought I would become an actor. But I saw quickly that your body is a very expendable commodity, while songs that you write last forever.”

Glen Campbell recorded “You’re the One” in 1973. In 1976, Dickey Lee had a top 10 hit with “Angels, Roses, and Rain.” That year, Roy Orbison recorded “Born to Love Me.” Then, in 1978, the Oak Ridge Boys had a top 5 hit with “You’re the One.”

One of the biggest hits in Morrison’s career came in 1979. Kenny Rogers took “You Decorated My Life” to the top of the country chart. It peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 and won the Grammy for Best Country Song.

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He saw more success in the 1980s. Johnny Lee’s recording of “Lookin’ for Love” became the theme song for the hit 1980 film Urban Cowboy. It topped the country chart and peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Morrison Penned Hits for Legends

Bob Morrison’s songs have been recorded hundreds of times by a long list of artists. Below are a few of the highlights.

“Whiskey, If You Were a Woman”–Highway 101 (No. 2)

“Tonight the Heartaches’ on Me”–The Chicks (No. 6)

“That’s What You Do to Me”–Charly McClain (No. 8)

“Shine On (Shine All Your Sweet Love on Me)–George Jones (No. 3)

“Midnight Angel”–Barbara Mandrell (No. 16)

“I Still Believe in Waltzes”–Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn (No. 2)

“Don’t Call Him a Cowboy”–Conway Twitty

“Are You on the Road to Loving Me Again”–Debbie Boone (No. 1)

“(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven”–Reba McEntire (No. 8)

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