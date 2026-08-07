Born 61 Years Ago Today to Cuban Immigrants in Florida, the Beloved Frontman of a Genre-Blending, Grammy-Winning 90s Country Band

On December 8, 2025, Raul Malo died at age 60 following a long battle with colon cancer. As lead singer and co-founder of alt-country band the Mavericks, Malo sent 15 singles to the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, they picked up a Grammy Award, two Country Music Association awards, and three Academy of Country Music awards.

The Mavericks released 15 studio albums across three decades. Although widely recognized as country, their material often defied genre conventions. The Mavericks incorporated rock and roll, jazz, Tejano, and Malo’s own ancestral Cuban music.

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For three decades, Malo remained the heart of the band. Today, we’re remembering the country singer on what would have marked his 61st birthday.

About Raul Malo

On August 7, 1965, Raul Francisco Martínez-Malo Jr. was born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents who passed along their eclectic love of music.

In addition to country music, Malo also grew up listening to artists like Roy Orbison and Bobby Darin, along with Cuban music.

“I grew up in a household where we listened to all kinds of music,” he said. “I just remember it was a celebration of all these cultures.”

Forming the Mavericks

First picking up a bass guitar in high school, Malo played with various local bands before co-founding the Mavericks in 1989 alongside his high school friend, bassist Robert Reynolds. The pair had bonded over their love for country artists like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash.

Adding drummer Paul Deakin and lead guitarist Ben Peeler, they christened themselves the Mavericks and embarked on a tour of rock clubs in the Miami area. (This was a strategic choice, as most country music venues preferred cover songs rather than the original material they were focusing on at the time.)

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Getting Signed and Finding Success in Nashville

Cultivating a local following, the Mavericks independently released a self-titled album in 1990.

Raul Malo wrote every song on the album. It was such a hit in Miami that the band landed an invite to a showcase in Nashville, Tennessee.

There, they performed for talent scouts from multiple major country music labels. One of those labels, MCA Nashville, reportedly signed the Mavericks before the band had even finished their soundcheck.

After replacing Peeler on guitar with David Lee Holt—a session musician who had played with Joe Ely and Carlene Carter—the band recorded their major label debut, 1992’s From Hell to Paradise.

An Award-Winning Decade

In 1994, the Mavericks got their first taste of commercial success with their third album, What a Cryin’ Shame.

The album landed at number six on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. It also spawned three charting singles in the title track, “There Goes My Heart” and “O What a Thrill.”

In 1995, Raul Malo and the Mavericks followed with Music for All Occasions, which yielded the group’s biggest hit in “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down”.

The same year, they won the first of back-to-back CMA Vocal Group of the Year awards. The album also landed them their lone Grammy win, Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal for “Here Comes the Rain.”

Flying Solo

After the Mavericks split in 2000, Raul Malo launched a successful solo career. His first album, 2001’s Today, reached number one on the UK country chart.

Releasing nine solo albums, Malo leaned into his roots on Spanish-language tracks like “Ya Tu Veras” and “No Me Preguntes Tanto”.

Reuniting With the Mavericks

In 2011, the Mavericks reunited for good. Raul Malo continued recording with both his band and as a solo artist until his death from colon cancer on December 8, 2025.

[RELATED: Family Reveals Late 90s Country Star Left Behind Extensive Collection of Unreleased Music To “Share With the World”]

“No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did,” Malo’s widow, Betty Malo, shared.

Featured image by Sherry Rayn Barnett/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images